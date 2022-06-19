Our 10 favorite easy recipes on TikTok

Cooking is fun and cheaper than ordering delivery every day but sometimes it’s hard to figure out what to make. One can get stuck in a rut or just need inspiration. Sometimes it is simply hard to find the time to cook. That’s where an unlikely source comes in handy: TikTok. There are tons of quick, simple cooking tips and recipes on the app.

Even though TikTok is one of the newer social media platforms having just launched in 2016, it has a high level of engagement. It is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The platform is kind of like a shortened version of YouTube. It allows users to share short-form videos of whatever is on their minds. So when you are looking for cooking inspiration, there is a ton of content on the site. To make it even easier for you, we have done the research and compiled a list of our ten favorite easy recipes on TikTok for when you need cooking inspiration.

Pesto Eggs

I don’t know about you but whenever I cannot come up with something to cook I always default to eggs. I always have them on hand and they are a good source of protein. This pesto spin on eggs elevates them in a big way. It was originally posted by Amy Wilichowski (@amywilichowski). It’s pretty simple to cook eggs in some pesto and add some goat cheese. Put that over toast and you have a meal to rival the greatest brunch spot in town.

Baked Feta Pasta

This viral recipe came to fame via Finland by two bloggers @liemessa in 2019 and @tiiupiret in 2018. It made the leap to TikTok and caused a feta cheese block shortage in stores at the height of its popularity. This recipe lives up to the hype and is so simple to make. Simply bake a block of feta cheese with tomatoes, basil, and garlic. Throw it in some pasta and viola you are an Italian chef.

Oreo Mug Cake

If you ever are in the mood for something sweet but don’t want to make a big old cake for just you, mug cakes are the answer. This recipe puts an oreo spin on the classic mug cake. It is so simple with only two ingredients: milk and oreos. Perfect for when those chocolate cravings hit suddenly and you need something fast.

Another great mug cake recipe is the cinnamon roll in a mug. Homemade cinnamon rolls are such a labor-intensive task that it is nice to have a simpler alternative. Some tips for this recipe include using a smaller mug and either butter or cooking spray to prevent the sides from sticking to the mug. Before you begin the recipe, gather all of your ingredients to make the cooking process smoother.

Elote Sweet Corn Ribs

Corn is such a great summer or really any time of year food. Elevate your corn game with this simple recipe inspired by elote street corn. This recipe makes the perfect side dish for BBQs. As an added bonus, because you cut the corn off the cob, you won’t get the strings stuck in between your teeth. Win. Win.

Egg Boil

Another great egg recipe this time using boiled eggs. You can decide how hard or soft boiled to make them based on your own individual preferences. What sets this dish apart from the average simple boiled egg is the sauce. It is a twist on the traditional concept of a seafood boil. The sauce uses cajun spices to get its flavor.

Cloud Bread

Cloud Bread is a dreamy pretty cake-like bread that tastes like an eggy marshmallow. There are only three ingredients: egg whites, sugar, and cornstarch. The key to this recipe is to whip the egg whites into submission. The easiest way to achieve this is with an electric mixer although it is possible with just a whisk and an incredible amount of willpower. You can customize the color and flavor by adding to this recipe as well.

Dalgona or Whipped Coffee

If you are looking to give your morning joe a makeover or even make a coffee-themed dessert, dalgona coffee also known as whipped coffee is for you. This easy-to-make recipe has you whipping together equal parts of instant coffee, sugar, and hot water to achieve deliciousness. You can modify the recipe to your liking using either caffeinated coffee or decaffeinated coffee depending on your preferences. You can make this recipe keto by using granulated erythritol or monk fruit sweetener instead of sugar.

Twisted Bacon

Bacon is delicious but most of the time, it is cooked in a pan with sizzling grease which you have to continuously flip. It’s both messy and time-consuming. This method of cooking bacon is much simpler and less messy. You simply twist your bacon and put it in the oven to bake. This frees you up to make other delicious brunch items and saves you valuable clean-up time. Why didn’t we think of this sooner?

If normal mimosas are boring to you or you simply want to change things up with the seasons try apple cider mimosas. These are a perfect fall idea. They would be a great addition to a Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving gathering as well. The recipe is very straightforward: simply swap out your orange juice for apple cider and then add whatever sparkling wine or champagne of your choice. Bubbles make any occasion seem fancy.

TikTok may seem like a silly app for teens to make music videos but trust us, it can be so much more. The ten recipes on this list will help you create a simple culinary masterpiece.