‘Our manager is on drugs’: Fast food service crawls to a standstill when store manager takes a trip, but not the travelling kind

We all do what we need to do to get through the drudgery of our 9 to 5s, so no judgement on whatever your personal coping mechanism might be to handle the ups and downs of your day. Actually, scratch that, some judgement has to be dished out to the Taco Bell manager who decided to throw his entire store into disarray when he elected to dangerously high on drugs in the middle of the working day.

TikTok account @officiallyrosco alarmed the app when he shared the evidence of what was no doubt the strangest drive-thru experience he’s ever had. While trying to place at an order at his local Taco Bell, the conversation with the staff member on the other end took an unexpected turn when she admitted that she couldn’t take his order at this time because no food was being cooked while the employees waited for the district manager to show up.

“What’s wrong?” Rosco asked.

“Um,” replied the nervous staff member. “Our manager is on drugs.”

The employee explained that she was new, and that her colleagues are mostly new as well, so with their manager presumably on another plane of reality at this point they were not able to take any orders. Unfortunately, Rosco’s video cuts off after just 25 seconds so we’re left with so many questions that are destined to remain unanswered.

Several users in the comments were amused by the drive-thru girl’s frankness with this random customer. “Maybe just hang a sign that says ‘closed,'” quipped one. The vast majority, however, are overcome with empathy for this poor young person who is clearly way out of their depth on what is clearly one of their first days on the job and is audibly very agitated by this whole situation.

“I feel so bad for them. they’re probably so stressed out,” someone said. “She sounds so scared,” another wrote. Others hope Rosco helped the employee out after this video ended: “The next question should be ‘are you safe in there?’” At least, this manager’s egregiously unprofessional behavior was found out, so hopefully they won’t get away with it. “That poor child… I’m actually glad this kid was honest & it got recorded,” one comment reads. “Maybe now someone will have to address the problem.”

Fast food workers across the country received a pay hike this year, thanks to a raise in the minimum wage, so the average fast food outlet employee in Knoxville, Tennessee — where this incident took place — now earns somewhere between $20-$25 an hour. Even so, that’s still nowhere near enough to be dealing with a reckless manager who took a bad trip during business hours. The only thing that should be getting higher at a Taco Bell is the pay.

