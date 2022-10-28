Panicked netizens can’t stop talking about Myspace, we’ll give you one guess why

Myspace has risen from the depths of Hell to trend once again following the completion of Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase with memes flowing in thick and fast.

The reaction has been decidedly negative to Musk purchasing Twitter and becoming a real-life Charles Foster Kane, as he now theoretically controls the narrative as part of his powers and is able to shut down anything which challenges him or his worldview as a billionaire. Cool cool cool cool cool!

Unsurprisingly, the $44 billion dollar purchase is one the internet is now trying its hardest to crash deep into the ground. Hoping to turn Twitter into the next Myspace, the internet is collaborating to cause Musk’s downfall. It may not be too late for you to salvage your old Myspace account, millennials.

the ultimate goal of everyone still on this platform is to make twitter's value go the ways of tumblr and myspace



we need to turn that 44 billion dollar purchase into a 500 million dollar sale https://t.co/i4KSvL87Bl — operation baby dog (@WerewolfMoms) October 27, 2022

Me on MySpace recovery after Elon musk buys twitter pic.twitter.com/KrcWliLqjM — cesar (@jebaiting) October 28, 2022

Twitter: *About to be sold to Elon Musk*



MySpace: pic.twitter.com/lldGVar4ct — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) October 28, 2022

Karl Marx once said history repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce. Myspace was bought by Rupert Murdoch for $580 million in 2005 ($880 million in 2022) and was later forced into selling it for just $35 million just six years later. There’s no certainty Twitter won’t end up going down the same route.

I'm not saying that correlation equals causation, but Rupert Murdoch bought MySpace for $580 million in 2005, I worked for MySpace from 2006 to 2010, and it was finally sold at a massive loss in 2011 for $35 million. https://t.co/XOa65y8yWW — shing yin khor (@sawdustbear) October 27, 2022

In case you were wondering, MySpace is still around albeit nowhere near as popular as it once was. Its official app has not been updated on the App Store since 2014, and has wallowed as a hybrid between last.fm and Facebook over the last decade.

What if we all defected back to MySpace? — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) October 28, 2022

We still miss you, Myspace Tom. Hope the kids are doing okay, we’ll send you a Christmas card.

Now that Elon has taken over Twitter I I can confidently say that of all the major social media owners, Myspace Tom was the best. pic.twitter.com/oS0408d9Tw — Todd Bonzalez (@AngeVeraWebster) October 28, 2022

What the future holds for Twitter under Musk is uncertain, with the billionaire talking a big game of freedom of speech and liberty under his rule, albeit one which may not be overly safe for minority groups. The freedom of speech paradox means truthfully, there cannot be such a thing without trifling someone else’s speech.

Undoubtedly one of the biggest internet moments of the 2020s, we’ll just have to see if Twitter becomes this generation’s MySpace.