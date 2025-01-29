‘People have no shame’: Nail client tries to bully herself into a fresh set after no-showing her last appointment

Working in the service industry means interacting with all kinds of people, from kind and friendly customers to rude and demanding ones. Navigating these daily encounters demands patience, adaptability, and unwavering professionalism, which was displayed by one woman who had to deal with a difficult client.

Recommended Videos

Cassidy (@loveofnailzz), a nail artist from Syracuse, Utah, went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of an exchange she had with a client who was clearly in the wrong. It starts with Cassidy working on a client’s nails when another client, who isn’t visible in the recording, says, “Hey.” Cassidy looks up and is surprised too see her, as she missed her nail appointment the day prior.

The client explained that she didn’t have the money to pay for her nails yesterday but had just been paid and was now ready to get them done. Cassidy, remaining calm, informed her that she would need to pay a no-show fee before being rescheduled. The client said she only had enough money for the nails and couldn’t cover the fee, to which Cassidy responded that she could have notified her about missing her appointment. Growing irate, the client argued, “It’s been literally less than 24 hours.”

The client keeps on reasoning with Cassidy, but she says that they could have their discussion at another time, as she’s currently working on a client who deserves her full attention. Furthermore, if she wanted her nails done, it wouldn’t be for at least six weeks as Cassidy was fully booked. The entitled client argues she’s already there and asked Cassidy to just push her other clients back or stay late in order to accommodate her. Still, the client was adamant that she needed her nails done, and even asked the other client, “Do you even mind? Your nails look pretty finished.”

The client doesn’t seem to understand that she couldn’t just demand to get her nails done without an appointment, especially if she can’t even pay for her no-show fee, even asking Cassidy what time she’d finish with her last client for the day. She says she will finish at 8pm, adding that she wouldn’t stay past that as she needs to return home to her family. In addition, even if she agreed to do it, the client would have to pay double for overtime and that’s money that she doesn’t have.

After a lengthy back-and-forth, the client finally accepts that she won’t be getting her nails done. In a last-ditch attempt to deflect blame, she criticizes Cassidy’s work, saying she takes too long and claiming the results don’t match her inspiration photos. Cassidy, still calm, tells her to go somewhere else to get her nails done then.

Millions viewed Cassidy’s video, with many shocked at the client’s behavior. “People have no shame cause girl what,” one commented with others adding, “the entitlement,” “the audacity,” and “Who acts like this??” Many pointed out that it was a skit, and Cassidy does skits to recreate real experiences, but in that specific post, she writes, “I CANNOT believe I got this on video.” Regardless, some pointed out that whether it’s a skit or not, this kind of entitled behavior from clients is all too common in the service industry, with some individuals refusing to admit they are wrong, even if it’s glaringly obvious.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy