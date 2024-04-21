Screenshots via TikTok user Julie beauty by design
Screenshots via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘Did you tell him I already had an appointment scheduled?’: Hairdresser forced to reschedule appointment because she’s giving birth, but client throws a tantrum

This client took entitlement to the next level.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Apr 21, 2024 11:37 am

Sometimes, social media can be the pits and a showcase of some of the most entitled people on Earth. A prime example of such entitlement was on show in a recent viral TikTok.

Recommended Videos

The 100-second video, posted by the user juliebeautybydesign, shared a telephone conversation between the hairdresser and a client scheduled for an appointment with her the following day.

With another client in the middle of an appointment sitting in front of her, Julie makes the call. She opens with a forthright declaration that tomorrow’s appointment will need to be canceled and rescheduled for another day because she’s heavily pregnant, a few centimeters dilated, and therefore scheduled to give birth in the hospital.

Somewhat astonishingly, the client responds, “You’re kidding, right?” The disgruntled customer asks, “Did you tell him I already had an appointment scheduled?” That’s an utterly flabbergasting question, given the circumstances.

How did the conversation end?

@juliebeautybydesign Shes upset that i have to cancel her to go give birth 🙄 #juliesbeautybydesign#pregnantlife#babycomingsoon#pregnant#hair#hairstylist#haircolor#drama#cliente#goviral#viral#foryoupage#foryourepage#hairtransformation#hairtok♬ original sound – Julie beauty by design

The client suggests that Julie “wait a couple of days,” prompting Julie to understandably reply, “I can’t hold this baby back.”

Throughout the interaction, Julie’s present customer makes a plethora of shocked faces and, at one point, circles her finger near her temple as if to suggest that the entitled client on the other end of the telephone has lost their marbles.

The unreasonable client then sarcastically tells Julie to “have fun” before replying to Julie’s suggestion that she’ll see her when she gets back with an ominous “I don’t know about that.” Changing hairdressers because your current one had to give birth is next-level pettiness.

Once the call is over, Julie tells her current customer how entitled the canceled client was, to which the former replies that she was “cuckoo” — a massive understatement if there ever was one.

Fortunately, humanity redeemed itself in the comments section, with users overwhelmingly supporting Julie. One said, “The client in the chair is all of us watching this video,” echoing the disbelief and disappointment expressed by others who unanimously supported Julie while watching the disastrous conversation unfold.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Wish me luck’: Woman gives bad review to Pittsburgh restaurant, ends up doxxed, threatened, and taken to court
Kissedbymel
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Wish me luck’: Woman gives bad review to Pittsburgh restaurant, ends up doxxed, threatened, and taken to court
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘What would you do? What can I do?’: Mom uncovers grade school dental scam and becomes locked in one-woman battle for her kids’ safety
Screenshots via TikTok user Alicia McQueen
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘What would you do? What can I do?’: Mom uncovers grade school dental scam and becomes locked in one-woman battle for her kids’ safety
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘We can’t trust anything or anyone anymore’: Walmart shopper exposes scam to charge twice as much for half the product
virginiamadison - TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘We can’t trust anything or anyone anymore’: Walmart shopper exposes scam to charge twice as much for half the product
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘AI is not ready to fairly judge these things’: Woman’s health insurance claim is rejected by AI bot, and there’s no way to fix it
Alberta.nyc
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘AI is not ready to fairly judge these things’: Woman’s health insurance claim is rejected by AI bot, and there’s no way to fix it
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot
Screenshots from Flula Borg Instagram video depicting Borg and Maria Gabriela De Faria at the gym
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Wish me luck’: Woman gives bad review to Pittsburgh restaurant, ends up doxxed, threatened, and taken to court
Kissedbymel
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Wish me luck’: Woman gives bad review to Pittsburgh restaurant, ends up doxxed, threatened, and taken to court
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘What would you do? What can I do?’: Mom uncovers grade school dental scam and becomes locked in one-woman battle for her kids’ safety
Screenshots via TikTok user Alicia McQueen
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘What would you do? What can I do?’: Mom uncovers grade school dental scam and becomes locked in one-woman battle for her kids’ safety
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘We can’t trust anything or anyone anymore’: Walmart shopper exposes scam to charge twice as much for half the product
virginiamadison - TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘We can’t trust anything or anyone anymore’: Walmart shopper exposes scam to charge twice as much for half the product
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘AI is not ready to fairly judge these things’: Woman’s health insurance claim is rejected by AI bot, and there’s no way to fix it
Alberta.nyc
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘AI is not ready to fairly judge these things’: Woman’s health insurance claim is rejected by AI bot, and there’s no way to fix it
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot
Screenshots from Flula Borg Instagram video depicting Borg and Maria Gabriela De Faria at the gym
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 17, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.