‘Did you tell him I already had an appointment scheduled?’: Hairdresser forced to reschedule appointment because she’s giving birth, but client throws a tantrum

Sometimes, social media can be the pits and a showcase of some of the most entitled people on Earth. A prime example of such entitlement was on show in a recent viral TikTok.

The 100-second video, posted by the user juliebeautybydesign, shared a telephone conversation between the hairdresser and a client scheduled for an appointment with her the following day.

With another client in the middle of an appointment sitting in front of her, Julie makes the call. She opens with a forthright declaration that tomorrow’s appointment will need to be canceled and rescheduled for another day because she’s heavily pregnant, a few centimeters dilated, and therefore scheduled to give birth in the hospital.

Somewhat astonishingly, the client responds, “You’re kidding, right?” The disgruntled customer asks, “Did you tell him I already had an appointment scheduled?” That’s an utterly flabbergasting question, given the circumstances.

How did the conversation end?

The client suggests that Julie “wait a couple of days,” prompting Julie to understandably reply, “I can’t hold this baby back.”

Throughout the interaction, Julie’s present customer makes a plethora of shocked faces and, at one point, circles her finger near her temple as if to suggest that the entitled client on the other end of the telephone has lost their marbles.

The unreasonable client then sarcastically tells Julie to “have fun” before replying to Julie’s suggestion that she’ll see her when she gets back with an ominous “I don’t know about that.” Changing hairdressers because your current one had to give birth is next-level pettiness.

Once the call is over, Julie tells her current customer how entitled the canceled client was, to which the former replies that she was “cuckoo” — a massive understatement if there ever was one.

Fortunately, humanity redeemed itself in the comments section, with users overwhelmingly supporting Julie. One said, “The client in the chair is all of us watching this video,” echoing the disbelief and disappointment expressed by others who unanimously supported Julie while watching the disastrous conversation unfold.

