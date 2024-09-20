‘I really, really want this job’: Mark Hamill reveals his next life goal and it’s as far from another ‘Star Wars’ appearance as you can imagine

Mark Hamill has some big roles lined up, but the one he desires most isn’t exactly star-making, though everyone likely also desires it, pending its pay. Let’s just say, Hamill is weighing his options.

Luke Skywalker would need to be on an icy, Hoth-like planet to be able to take on what Hamill wants to do. Personally, I think he could do a version of it if Disney creates a small role for him in the upcoming sequels to Frozen and Frozen 2. But we’ll get to that fantasy project in a minute.

First, Hamill’s next project is an animated movie from South Korean company Mofac Animation. The movie? King of Kings. Not to be confused as a remake of the famous 1961 film, IMDB explains it as, “The story of our Lord Jesus Christ as told by Charles Dickens and seen through the innocent eyes of a child.”

First look at ‘KING OF KINGS’, starring Oscar Isaac as Jesus Christ.



The film follows Charles Dickens as he takes his son on a multi-dimensional adventure to watch the fascinating life of Jesus.



In theaters on Easter Weekend 2025. pic.twitter.com/XMyb6PMG8I — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 13, 2024

Hamill does not play Jesus, but sort of a Darth Vader. His character is King Herod. The animated film also features voice acting from two other Star Wars actors, including Forest Whitaker as Peter, and Oscar Issac as Jesus Christ. (Apparently, the Force really is strong with Jesus).

Voice work for animated projects is nothing new to Hamill. Many will tell you that his vocal portrayal of the Joker in the Batman the Animated Series was his best work. Now, Hamill wants to go from Joker to Penguin, but not in relation to the newly released Max series.

No. Hamill wants to chill with actual penguins… and he’s not joking. Okay, he sort of is.

Hamill reacted in a quote post to a video of penguins being weighed. The cute video was hugely popular prior to Hamill’s boost of it — and it now has over four million views — but Hamill may be genuinely headed to apply to a zoo near you.

Hamill exclaimed on X, “I really, really want this job.”

I really, really want this job. https://t.co/ulcrXmnQSI — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 19, 2024

Although Hamill would rather handle adorable penguins, he’ll instead be starring in a completely not-so-adorable upcoming horror movie based on Stephen King‘s book The Long Walk, which was originally published under King’s pseudonym, Richard Bachman.

The story is about teenagers who participate in an annual contest where they must walk a long distance without slowing down, otherwise they risk getting shot. I won’t personally be participating in this walk, though I am also not a teenager so I need not worry.

As Hamill continues his diverse roles with no foreseeable retirement, he shows no signs no slowing down whatsoever. In fact, the only thing that could possibly deter his career and weigh him down are, you guessed it, teenagers. No, penguins!

