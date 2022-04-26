Oscar Isaac Tried to Sneak the MCU’s First F-Bomb Into ‘Moon Knight'

Oscar Issac explains trying to slip the MCU's first F-bomb into Moon Knight, inspired by a hilarious meme he's a big fan of.

Oscar Issac is Marvel’s Moon Knight, and he’s bringing the character to life with pizazz, confidence, and an all-encompassing love of memes.

In a recent chat with Screen Rant, Issac shared the inspiration behind trying to sneak the F-bomb into the series and how it relates to a fun moment with his family.

“My brother and I, there’s this meme that we think is really, really funny. It’s this English kid that’s got a tie on his head. He’s rapping, and then just a punch comes out of nowhere and punches him and he goes, ‘Oh, fuck, I can’t believe you’ve done this!’ A lot of people know what I’m talking about. And so I was like, ‘We’ve got to find an opportunity to do that.”

You can watch the clip below in all its five seconds of glory.

Issac didn’t shy away from the notion, and he actually used the line while filming several scenes, hoping to get a pass from the powers that be.

“So I did it. I did a lot of takes where I actually say, ‘Oh, fuck’ and I thought, in Disney, because it’s TV or whatever, that you get one F-bomb. But ultimately, not even one. We don’t even get the one, so we had to change it. But basically, that is just my homage to that.”

While we don’t hear the F-bomb in Moon Knight, you can most certainly watch the episodes and find moments when Issac would be using it. In fact, you could turn it into a fun game you play with friends when you tune in.

You can see the first four episodes of Moon Knight on Disney Plus now.