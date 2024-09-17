‘MISSION ACCOMPLISHED’: Stephen King just helped Mark Hamill complete a crucial life goal in another sign that their bromance is thriving

From Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling, Hollywood is filled with celebrity friendship pairings that warm this writer’s heart, but none more so than the burgeoning bromance between Mark Hamill and Stephen King.

While the pair have long been fans of each other’s work, they were into a closer orbit this year thanks to The Life of Chuck, the upcoming movie based on King’s 2020 novella of the same name. The film, which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, was directed by Mike Flanagan of The Midnight Club fame, with Tom Hiddleston leading the cast.

The Loki star is joined in the cast by Jacob Tremblay, Karen Gillan and… you guessed it, Hamill, who portrays Hiddleston’s grandfather, Albie Krantz. Naturally, Hamill’s involvement in the film saw him attend the TIFF premiere alongside King, after which shared a post on social media that can only be read in the tone and cadence of a bonafide fan girl.

It's not often I'm seated next to a literary genius & one of my all-time favorite authors: @StephenKing.



It took every ounce of discipline I possess to avoid freaking out & exposing myself as the weak-kneed, slavish fan-boy I truly am. 🤪#TheLifeOfChuck https://t.co/n6lcu0YRNY pic.twitter.com/9mzw2TMxfS — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 7, 2024

Taking to X (a platform that both he and King have mastered), Hamill revealed that he was moments away from freaking out while encountering the acclaimed author at the event. The Star Wars star said that, upon being seated next to King, it “took every ounce of discipline I possess to avoid freaking out & exposing myself as the weak-kneed, slavish fan-boy I truly am.”

Hamill also referred to King in the same post as a “literary genius”, and vowed to “FRAME THIS TWEET” of their adorable interaction on X. While that might suggest the pair had all-but taken the crown as Hollywood’s most enviable bromance (leaps and bounds more loveable than whatever Donald Trump and Elon Musk are up to), the actor said he was one step short of being King’s certified bestie.

FRAMING THIS TWEET Mr. @StephenKing *



*(even though you're still not following me) https://t.co/UItpzXpFEF — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 8, 2024

At the time, King still didn’t follow Hamill on X (gasp!), but their relationship has since become social media official (phew!). Taking to X again earlier this week, Hamill shared a screenshot confirming that King has followed him on the platform, accompanying the post with an excited “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED.”

While that alone might be enough to satisfy this writer’s parasocial relationship with the dynamic duo of his dreams, King even went a step further. “I got your back,” King wrote in response to Hamill’s post, all-but confirming the pair are probably threading friendship bracelets as we speak. It’s a pairing that has proven fruitful not just for my belief that true friendship exists, but for Hamill and King’s respective careers.

I got your back. https://t.co/jBbmW8rm6e — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 15, 2024

The Life of Chuck took home the People’s Choice Award at TIFF (a prize previously won by Best Picture nominee American Fiction), and Hamill nabbed a spot in the cast of fellow King adaptation The Long Walk. With such illustrious results coming from their friendship, I’m almost compelled to suggest that King and Hamill quickly form a presidential ticket (President King has such as nice ring to it) and put their well-deserved criticisms of Trump to good use.

But then again, we’ve seen what happens when celebrities run for the White House, so maybe it’s best that the pair stick to entertainment, something they provide both on the big screen and on X.

