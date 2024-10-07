‘Power move to intimidate you’: Man abandons his ‘friend’ in the snowy wilderness because she dared to reject him

A small word of advice for all you gentlemen out there: do not, under any circumstances whatsoever, take personal offense if a woman does not want to date or be intimate with you, and do not structure your expectations of women around those things in the first place. In fact, learn to abandon most all expectations and simply appreciate other human beings as human beings.

Because if you can’t do these things (and frankly, even if you can), then the fact of the matter is that women have no way of knowing if they’re going to be safe with you or not. Such is the world we live in, as evidenced by TikTok‘s @allisonblondi’s harrowing experience with Marcus, a man who did neither of these aforementioned things and subsequently allowed a very nasty side of him to manifest.

Back in February, Allison had flown out to see Marcus after being friends with him for about a year, and Marcus had a very wrong idea about what her visit would entail. Allison, you see, hadn’t ruled out the possibility of romance in her mind, but she wasn’t about to just fall in love with Marcus without seeing if there was a romantic spark first. Evidently, there wasn’t, and following her decline of Marcus’ advances, Marcus became pretty sour throughout the rest of week.

On the itinerary of Allison’s visit had been a winter trail hike. Allison, of course, wasn’t terribly familiar with the length and shape of the trail, and when the journey became a bit arduous on her health, she requested that they go back. Marcus, however, insisted on pressing ahead, and press ahead he did, speeding up to leave Allison in the proverbial dust, dehydrated and susceptible to fainting in the snow. She thankfully made it back to the start of the trail, where Marcus was waiting in the vehicle.

Suffice to say that this is utterly despicable and terrifying behavior on Marcus’ part, and is indicative of the reality that so many women sadly find themselves navigating. According to a study conducted by James B. Moran and Rebecca L. Burch in the International Journal of Sexual Health, 36% of women worry about being physically hurt when rejecting someone, while over half worry about being followed or touched by the person they rejected after the fact. Furthermore, 25% worry about having to call the police after rejecting someone.

Thankfully, Allison’s predicament ended on a fairly light note after returning home. She’s since blocked Marcus on everything and has had no contact with him since, but during her visit, she had been combating Marcus’ sulking by showing him Ted Lasso on her Apple TV Plus account. Marcus instantly fell in love with the show, as anyone would, and when Allison finally returned home, she waited until he just had the season 3 finale left to watch, and promptly removed him from her account and changed the password.

The commenters, who were otherwise lacerating Marcus and affirming to Allison that he was definitely trying to hurt her, found fantastic humor in her revenge, and further urged her to momentarily unblock him for the sole purpose of texting him a Ted Lasso spoiler. Oh, what women wouldn’t give to have spoiled television shows be the worst of their concerns when they say “no.”

