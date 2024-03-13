Rio de Janeiro meaning on TikTok, explained

Despite the image, it's not the same as the city.

No matter how in the know they may feel, there comes a time in every TikTok user’s life when they realize they’re on the outside of a new trend circulating on the app.

Lately, you may have noticed videos and image carousels captioned with the tag #RiodeJaneiro popping up all over your For You page. Most confusingly of all, these posts very rarely have anything to do with the city in Brazil. What does it all mean?

What does ‘Rio de Janeiro’ mean on TikTok?