Sam, I thought we talked about this’: Cosplaying as a Minion is a surefire way to freak your mom out

TikTok creator and Youtuber Samantha Eve is best known for her dramatic transformation videos, which often consist of her painting her entire body to turn into a Smurf, Minion, or alien. Naturally, such dramatic transitions can make for awkward encounters when making videos in her family home.

Samantha recently posted a compilation of times that her mother has walked in on her at less-than-desirable moments. It’s clear that her mom doesn’t quite understand the art form that has earned Samantha over 7 million followers.

In a recent video, Samantha was in the midst of turning herself into a pink cowgirl hat for the sake of the Barbie movie, a process that her mom walked in on, appalled. This prompted Samantha to put together many moments just like that one.

Her compilation shows her mother walking down the hall as Samantha is posing as a completely blue Papa Smurf, her mother walking through the door as Samantha compares her purple body paint and wild wig to a purple Minion, and finally her mother staring at her while she bows down to a video of Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

The video earned Samantha over 30 million views, 8 million likes, and disappointed comments from her mother including, “Sam, not again.”

30,000 commenters were laughing over Samantha’s mother’s reactions, and Samantha’s decision to hide behind doors and make awkward poses when her mother walked in on her cartoon character cosplaying.

At the very least, Samantha’s mother can never say her daughter isn’t dedicated to her craft. To see more of Samantha Eve’s unhinged transformations, and her mother’s very understandable reactions, follow her on TikTok and subscribe to her on YouTube.