‘See you later, alligator’: Fearless beagle protects his humans when a legitimate alligator tries to break into their house

Dogs are human beings’ best friends for a reason – correction – for multiple reasons. From helping people with special needs or health conditions better navigate life, to police and military K-9s saving their partners, dogs have repeatedly shown us how amazing and loyal they can be.

We know that not only can they physically protect us, but also mentally help us when we are struggling. In her book Dog Smarts, science writer Jennifer Holland tells us that “in clinical and other stressful settings are known to reduce anxiety, depression, and loneliness.” (Jennifer S. Holland 2024) Something that, anyone with dogs that treats them as they ought to be treated, with friendship and respect, will be able to tell you.

YouTube is full of examples of dogs saving their owners (and even strangers!) in some manner or another, from scaring away would-be burglars, to rescued dogs repaying the favor for having been saved, to preventing people from drowning. But usually, when you imagine a hero dog, you might not imagine a beagle but perhaps you should, as this TikTok video of a beagle fiercely protecting its home exemplifies. The pup had a fearsome adversary, but did not back down until its home and owner were again safe and sound.

Beagle vs Alligator

The video in question was posted by Viralhog, a multi-platform account that tends to post these kinds of dog videos. Judging by the hashtag — and the fact that the TikTok features a wild alligator — it appears the video is set in Florida, to no one’s surprise.

The lady in the video, says a few words in Spanish, but audibly tells the alligator outside her window in English: “Go away.” She does not sound as upset as some people likely would be in her situation, but nevertheless, here comes the brave beagle to save the day.

As soon as the cute, and seemingly a bit chubby beagle skids to a stop – even though the pup was not going fast at all – in front of the sliding window and starts barking with all its might, the alligator pivots around and dashes towards the pond it must have come out of. The brave beagle does not stop barking until the reptile is way out of sight.

This is yet more proof that “When we let our dogs express their dogness however they choose, using whatever aspect of intelligence they tap into, it feels so, so good to give back that freedom and power […].” (Holland 2024) In expressing its “dogness” by barking at the intruder, this beagle also proved its loyalty to its home and family, and how it is willing to protect them, regardless of the foe.

