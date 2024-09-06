‘She almost drove y’all off a cliff’: Boyfriend incurs girlfriend’s wrath when he pretends he’s looking at other women at the beach

There are certain things a man must do in order to do his best to ensure he has a long and happy life. Take care of himself and his health? Check. Enrich his mind and soul on a daily basis? Check. Thirdly, and definitely most importantly — don’t irritate his girlfriend by pretending to look at other women on the beach just for TikTok views.

And yet that’s exactly what Matt of TikTok account @chloandmatt did when he and his partner spent a day out at the U.K. seaside town of Tenby. Clarifying in his caption that this was all for laughs, the video sees Matt deliberately ruin a cheerful moment between him and Chlo when he slips down his sunglasses to take a suspicion-inducing look around him. Chlo whips off her own shades and demands to know what he was doing. “There were a load of girls — gulls! There were a load of gulls,” Matt stumbles in reply.

Matt really starts to push his luck when he comments on the size of the “footballs” on this beach, and then, clearly deciding he has had enough of life, he elects to go for the jugular while Chlo is driving them back from their day out. “Talk about a sight-seeing opportunity…” he quips as he cranes his neck around.”You are treading on really thin ice, I mean it now,” Chlo warns him, before shifting into full-on She-Hulk mode. “You do not want to see me angry.” Not knowing when to quit, Matt then deploys the killer. “Another one?!” he cries, causing Chlo to grind the car to a sudden halt.

Matt assured us below the video that he somehow got out of this dangerous game intact. “Thankfully, she didn’t drive off without me,” he stressed.

Those in the comments warned Matt that if he valued his continued existence, he should probably stop “playing with fire” like this. One warned, “She almost drove y’all off a cliff, better stop playing with her man lol.” Also, let us appreciate Chlo’s Molly Weasley-levels of anger right at the end of the video when she’s finally had enough: “That ‘Stop it’ reminded me of Ron being yelled at through the howler by his mom.”

TikTok couples are getting particularly reckless in the search for social media fame of late, what with the girlfriend who decided to make her boyfriend squirm with embarrassment when she caused a scene at a restaurant, or the woman who found the grossest way possible to eat her ice cream cone and her partner looked like he was about to run for the hills. Even so, Matt may be the bravest — or stupidest — of them all.

One of the most popular things to do in the Welsh town of Tenby is visit the nearby Caldey Island, an idyllic, uninhabited lump of land that, y’know, would be the perfect place to go if you were looking to bump off a boyfriend with a leering eye and didn’t want any witnesses. Pray for Matt. He may need it.

