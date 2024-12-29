‘She just run past my house in Ghana’: Jogger forced to run for her life when she makes enemy out of a vengeful pigeon

Going for a run on a Sunday morning is a great way to energize your body and clear your mind before starting another busy week. That is, until you come across a pigeon who chases you like it’s got a score to settle.

That’s exactly what happened to a young woman named Rosa (@roprid1), who took to TikTok to share a hilariously terrifying story of her run-in with a lone pigeon on a quiet running trail. The video starts with a pigeon standing in the middle of the trail, while Rosa attempts to shoo it away. She picks up a stem and throws it near the pigeon, thinking it will fly away, but instead, it flies toward her, sending Rosa running for her life and screaming.

What makes the video even more comical is the person recording it, who says, “This is so funny,” while howling with laughter and not even attempting to help Rosa. “Best friends are the ones who have tears of laughter and keep on recording,” one user commented. Rosa replied, saying the woman laughing behind the camera was her mother, which made the situation even funnier. “Now that’s parenting,” another user wrote.

Thousands took to the comments section, sharing their witty remarks about the TikTok video. One wrote, “She just run past my house in Ghana,” joking that Rosa must still be running away from the vengeful pigeon. “Legend has it she’s still running,” another added. Some assumed Rosa encountered a homing pigeon, with one commenting, “Homing pigeon… like it or not it’s coming home,” to which Rosa replied, “With no invite.”

There were questions asking why Rosa was running away, to which she responded that she thought the pigeon was chasing her, trying to peck her eyeballs out. And it can be a scary experience, indeed, especially if you’ve seen Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds, the 1963 horror film where a town gets viciously attacked by aggressive avians.

According to Rosa, the pigeon was attacking anyone who walked or ran past it on the trail even before she and her mother got there. She uploaded the longer version of the video, which starts with a woman walking her dog on the trail. The pigeon is flying around the woman, which alarmed her. She’s trying to shoo the pigeon away and cover her head with her hands, but it won’t leave her alone. Rosa’s mother can then be heard exclaiming, “Run, Rosa, run,” telling her to help the lady. “That is absolutely mental,” the mother added.

Rosa does as her mother says and runs toward the lady to help chase off the pigeon, but in a twist of events, the pigeon starts flying swiftly toward Rosa, sending her screaming and running back toward her mother. At one point, the pigeon flies toward Rosa’s mom as well, and she lets out a scream while laughing her head off.

One user commented that it looked like a homing pigeon that was flying near people for safety. Generally, pigeons aren’t afraid of humans, particularly in urban areas where they’ve grown accustomed to human presence. Often, they associate people with food, and the pigeon chasing Rosa might have simply been hoping for a quick snack. In the end, Rosa made it out unscathed, and while she joked that the encounter left her traumatized, both she and her mother were able to laugh it off.

