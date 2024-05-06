tiktok-pigeon
Screengrabs via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘I think I’ve just witnessed a wood pigeon end his own life’: Birdwatcher stunned as world’s saddest pigeon throws itself from balcony

We need to talk more about pigeon mental health.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 6, 2024 10:00 am

Sometimes, you look back on your life and feel melancholic: all the sandwich-eaters you regrettably harassed, all the missed leftovers and crumbs, all the cobblestones you never got to bombard with your excrement, and will never get to. You may pass a pigeon on the street and see it coo with a smile, but behind that coo just might be a whole lot of blue.

Recommended Videos

This was a discovery that @owen.oj of TikTok made too late when they happened upon one such feathered visitor to their balcony: a visitor presumably armed with all-consuming demons and an inviting patch of dirt a couple of stories below its feet. With the aforementioned dominos all set up, it was the pigeon’s turn to fall, and he wasted no time exuding as much “you’ll miss me when I’m gone” energy as he could muster.

@owen.oj

That last little look back over his shoulder… 🥺 😂 #woodpigeon #pigeon #bird #birds #dramatic #funny #fun #funnyvideos

♬ original sound – Owen

The stage was the perfect tragedy; an impossibly still subject, a devastating operatic drone in the background, one last defiant look at the world (read: sidewalk) that spited him, all ending in a stiff tumble over the edge. That’s one less prospective courier in the now-slightly-darker world, and one more debutante to the darker side of the circle of life.

For those of you wondering, no, the pigeon in question probably isn’t actually dead; what we just witnessed was likely a bold, dramatic takeoff that ended with the pigeon spreading its wings, taking a glide of indeterminate length, and stopping at the first curly fry or earthworm he came across. I assure you that the public is doing everything it can for the sake of pigeon mental health, which is to say that we are not and probably never will be equipped to engage with such a thing at all, and I profoundly doubt that the pigeons would take us up on such an opportunity anyway.

Granted, harassing anyone who just got Quiznos to go isn’t the sign of a well-adjusted individual, but hey, we all have our vices.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Did you ever see her again?’: Besties get separated on the subway just 5 minutes into their first trip to NYC
Viral TikTok sesties get separated on the subway
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Did you ever see her again?’: Besties get separated on the subway just 5 minutes into their first trip to NYC
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 6, 2024
Read Article Is TikTok Shop legit and safe?
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Is TikTok Shop legit and safe?
Staci White Staci White May 6, 2024
Read Article ‘You can upload nearly a whole movie’: TikToks are about to get a whole lot longer
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘You can upload nearly a whole movie’: TikToks are about to get a whole lot longer
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 3, 2024
Read Article ‘You definitely married your person’: Woman discovers husband has a secret Instagram account, but it’s the most wholesome thing ever
Chipsanddip127
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘You definitely married your person’: Woman discovers husband has a secret Instagram account, but it’s the most wholesome thing ever
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 3, 2024
Read Article ‘Do they not have a house?’: Sunday afternoon turns steamy when couple has garbage bag hookup in the middle of NYC park
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Do they not have a house?’: Sunday afternoon turns steamy when couple has garbage bag hookup in the middle of NYC park
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Did you ever see her again?’: Besties get separated on the subway just 5 minutes into their first trip to NYC
Viral TikTok sesties get separated on the subway
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Did you ever see her again?’: Besties get separated on the subway just 5 minutes into their first trip to NYC
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 6, 2024
Read Article Is TikTok Shop legit and safe?
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Is TikTok Shop legit and safe?
Staci White Staci White May 6, 2024
Read Article ‘You can upload nearly a whole movie’: TikToks are about to get a whole lot longer
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘You can upload nearly a whole movie’: TikToks are about to get a whole lot longer
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 3, 2024
Read Article ‘You definitely married your person’: Woman discovers husband has a secret Instagram account, but it’s the most wholesome thing ever
Chipsanddip127
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘You definitely married your person’: Woman discovers husband has a secret Instagram account, but it’s the most wholesome thing ever
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 3, 2024
Read Article ‘Do they not have a house?’: Sunday afternoon turns steamy when couple has garbage bag hookup in the middle of NYC park
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Do they not have a house?’: Sunday afternoon turns steamy when couple has garbage bag hookup in the middle of NYC park
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 3, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.