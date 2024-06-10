‘She kept it real tho’: Woman has nightmare of her grandma coming back from the dead, but her family has an unexpected reaction

Everyone has that one relative they can trust to always tell it like it is — sometimes they might have some hard truths to impart, but their total lack of tact and brutal honesty is often for the best in the long run. One TikToker‘s grandma might be the queen of giving zero effs, though, going by the way she wouldn’t let even death stop her from giving her granddaughter a good talking to.

OK, let me backtrack a little to add some context to that bold claim. TikTok user Sophie joined in with the app’s trend of telling personal spooky stories to share the time she had an eerie dream about her late grandmother. Sophie recalls that she was at “a very low point” in her life that she “could’ve handled a lot better” some years ago, after her grandma died. One night that helped to turn it all around, however, saw her dream of her deceased nanna “literally crawling from her grave just to tell me to my sh*t together.”

Brilliantly, Sophie’s family’s reaction to the eerie vision wasn’t what she expected. They thought the whole thing was hilarious and immediately started laughing. They told Sophie that they’d “honestly see her acting the same way if she was still alive.”

Well, Sophie doesn’t really need a psychiatrist to try and help her unpick the meaning behind this dream. Often if we’re dreaming of a late relative it means that we’re still struggling with emotional distress of our own — grief, for sure, but also some personal problem we’re having that our subconscious mind projects onto the image of lost loved ones. Clearly, though, Sophie’s subconscious thinks subtlety is for wimps.

This was probably pretty creepy for Sophie to go through at first, but honestly, dreams should be this direct more often, if you ask me. Let’s have fewer dreams about turning up late for school for a test you haven’t studied for and more dreams where there’s just a whiteboard with the words “You’ve got daddy issues! Deal with it!” written across it.

