‘She looks so so done’: Woman goes into labor, so her baby daddy decides now is the time to start a lip sync battle

Is there ever a wrong time to lip-sync to Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten?” A TikTok video shared by creator Hayden (@haydenham3) has taken the internet by storm, proving that the classic song fits right into any scenario – including the labor room.

Recommended Videos

In a now-viral video that has racked up over 7 million views and 1.3 million likes, Hayden’s sister, in the middle of contractions, receives a unique kind of “support” from her boyfriend, who suddenly breaks into a karaoke session, lip-syncing Bedingfield’s iconic single. And with lyrics like “Feel the rain on your skin, no one else can feel it for you, only you can let it in,” the timing couldn’t have been more hilariously ironic. We all know being a mom is no joke, but sometimes, a little joy goes a long way.

It’s time to lip-sync, for new life!

As her sister works through contractions, Hayden captures her sister’s reaction to her boyfriend’s antics: a blend of mild annoyance and reluctant amusement. Hayden, laughing, points out, “That’s your boyfriend,” and her sister, clearly both entertained and a little exasperated, responds with, “I know.” The scene quickly became a fan favorite, showcasing a lighthearted yet genuine connection between the couple, even in a high-stress moment. Throughout the video, you can hear Hayden’s laughter… and the rest, they say, is still unwritten!

TikTok users flooded the comments, sharing their thoughts and reactions. Some couldn’t get enough of the boyfriend’s comedic take on being a labor partner, with many praising his approach as a welcome way to lighten the mood in such a high-stress environment. One commenter wrote: “She might look annoyed but nothing but love in her eyes!”

Hayden’s video has not only resonated with viewers on a humorous level, but has also sparked a deeper conversation about the role of comic relief in high-stress situations like labor. One male commenter asked: “Quick question for those who’ve been through labor. Is your partner being a source of comic relief at all helpful? Because I’m really struggling to think of what else I can offer in this situation.”

This sentiment resonated with others, including a labor nurse who joined the discussion to share her perspective and pointed out that this was a good kind of distraction, as it helps ease anxiety. Other commenters focused on Hayden’s sister’s reaction, noting the apparent affection underlying her tired expression. The humorous moment, filled with tenderness, left viewers in awe of the unique support her boyfriend offered—showing how a bit of humor can be an incredibly valuable tool for providing comfort and distraction.

The overwhelming response has been positive, with people admiring the boyfriend’s lighthearted approach to supporting his partner during labor. Since posting six days ago, Hayden has only shared one update about the situation. It was a video of her hyping up her sister to push, and this time, with a dance session of her own. From her recent posts, however, fans can rest assured that everything seems to have gone well for her sister and the family. In a sea of intense or dramatic videos, Hayden’s moment of comic relief is a reminder of how humor can help lighten even the most serious situations.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy