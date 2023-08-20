‘She ran into some consequences… face first’: Woman previously flagged for racist video arrested in London for racially aggravated common assault

She is finally being held accountable for her actions, even if acknowledging the same wasn't her voluntarily chosen desire.

Trigger Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics. Reader discretion is advised.

An influencer rejoiced when the chickens came home to roost for a bigot known for repeatedly posting racially aggressive content on TikTok.

Soogia shared a video celebrating the arrest of the xenophobic British TikToker who recently posted content using a derogatory term to mock and stereotype people of Asian descent.

After she was ejected from the Dorchester Hotel by security, ChelseaLeeArt was arrested on charges of racially aggravated common assault. Incredibly, she captured the momentous event on TikTok Live. The footage also featured her vain attempt to gaslight law enforcement.

ChelseaLeeArt has unfathomably amassed 189,000 followers by perpetuating discrimination and reinforcing negative biases against ethnic minorities. The microaggression in her video plays a notable role in systemic racism, as it fosters a hostile environment for people from diverse backgrounds. Soogia included ChelseaLeeArt’s smirking response to users who challenged her bigotry, which saw the British content creator feign dumb insolence and ask how her offensive remark could be racist.

It’s not the first time ChelseaLeeArt’s racially abusive comments have offended others. Last year a petition to TikTok to ban her garnered over 1000 signatures, but the social media platform took no action. She also attacked a Welsh server in a restaurant and posted an unapologetic video claiming to be superior to the people of Wales while also revealing that she is bipolar.

Some seem fascinated by the spectacle of the impulsive, thrill-seeking aspects of ChelseaLeeArt’s personality, but she also displays a concerning pattern of unprovoked irritability and aggression. Moreover, she seems unwilling to learn from her mistakes and shows an ominous lack of guilt and remorse for the pain she causes others. Hopefully, she will finally reflect on her behavior now that she is forced to take accountability for some of her words and actions.