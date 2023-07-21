‘She’s a runner she’s a track star’: Lizzo participates in the viral trend

Imagine opening your door and this is what you see.

Lizzo‘s latest TikTok features her take on a hilarious trend. The video features the pop sensation dressed in a hot pink ski mask darting down the hall of what looks like a hotel to the song Track Star by Mooski.

This video is actually the third installment of her running down the hallway in a fabulous hot pink and black outfit and fans cannot get enough. Each displays the same running sequence, the first showed Lizzo glaring intimidatingly at the camera while creepy horror movie sounds played behind her.

The initial video earned Lizzo 300 thousand views and fans had lots of suggestions in the comments for what viral audio her hot pink ponytail should fly past next. The second in the trilogy was a viral TikTok audio that simply said “I’m fast as f- boy.”

Fans of course had hilarious commentary and alternative captions to offer Lizzo in her comment section – though most people were just baffled by how out of left field the video was.

A couple of viewers related her running sequence to what it’s like to turn the lights off and then run to their bedroom. Others said that her hilarious display of athleticism was a representation of them running to see the Barbie movie (excited and wearing pink).

Lizzo — in true fashion — offered no explanation or even caption to her running videos and likely is simply flexing her creative and comedic muscles in her downtime on tour. To keep up with the pop stars on tour shenanigans and see where she runs next, follow her on TikTok.