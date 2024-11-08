Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Woman shrieks loudly during Spirit Airlines flight.
Screengrabs via TikTok/@fortepiano42
Category:
Social Media
News

‘She’s got the spirit’: Spirit Airlines passenger starts shrieking in the middle of a flight, and no one can work out why

Why is it always Spirit Airlines?
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Nov 8, 2024 12:15 pm

Spirit Airlines should have an entire dedicated section on TikTok by now. From bizarre outbursts to women getting kicked off a flight for wearing crop tops, the ultra-low-cost airline has served as the backdrop to multiple viral clips on the platform, and the latest might put you off flying for good.

Recommended Videos

A video from last year has recently gained traction on the short-form video social network, where a woman can be seen flailing erratically while shrieking in what happens to be dread. The 9-second clip was shared by pianist Inna (username @fortepiano42) and has collected nearly 600 thousand views. The videographer had little explanation to offer about the incident, simply stating that the woman was desperate for the plane to be in the sky and had “thankfully” quieted down after lift-off. When asked about the flight attendants, Inna joked that they had “quit.”

@fortepiano42

Spirit Airlines #spiritairlines #spiritairlineshorrorstory #horror #foryoupage #airplane #tranding @Valery @Gary Huffines

♬ original sound – InnaKeys

Seeing as this poor passenger looked almost possessed, this was too good of a pun opportunity to pass for the people of TikTok. “She’s got the spirit,” one commentator joked. “Well, there is definitely spirit on that plane,” another mused.

Others, meanwhile, attempted to guess what could have possibly caused such commotion. “Is it a bee? I feel it’s a bee,” one suggested. “Snakes on a plane,” another offered, referencing the iconic 2006 horror action film with Samuel L. Jackson.

However, what’s particularly surreal about the ordeal is that, in the video, every passenger, including the person filming, seems unbothered by the clearly distressed woman. Maybe they’ve gotten used to the constant drama of Spirit Airlines flights?

In March, a distressed Spirit Airlines passenger screamed gibberish before being arrested

Back in March, on a flight leaving Vegas, according to TMZ, a woman went on a minutes-long senseless rant, prompting police to attempt to remove her from the flight. Passengers looked on while filming and chuckling. The person, visibly distressed and likely suffering from a mental disorder, wailed as the officers handcuffed her, claiming they were hurting her and referencing George Floyd. In the video, the police are visibly patient, though also holding their laughter.

In October, three women and a toddler were kicked off Spirit Airlines flight for wearing crop tops

@catcusqueen2

@Spirit Airlines – not giving up until we get justice. Still in shock about wjat happened.

♬ original sound – Tara

In a different kind of incident, two women were told to cover up on a flight from Los Angeles to New Orleans. They claimed they felt holt as the air conditioning was still turned off. When they refused, a third female passenger defended them by questioning the flight attendant and also removing her sweater in protest. All three, plus the third woman’s child, were removed from the aircraft. They have been in contact with the police since who, according to one of the women, Portuguese reality star Teresa Araújo, told them they “shouldn’t have left the plane, that [they]should have waited for them to arrive, and that [they] should sue the airline.” 

Just this Thursday, a raccoon fell from the ceiling at a NYC Spirit Airlines counter

@cbsnewyork

A raccoon fell out of the ceiling at a Spirit Airlines terminal inside LaGuardia Airport. Video shows it hanging onto a wire before dropping to the floor, as stunned passengers look on. The raccoon was safely released outside. #lga #travel #animlasoftiktok #spirit

♬ original sound – CBS New York

Moving on from the inside of the plane to the terminal, a large raccoon was seen hanging from the ceiling at a Spirit Airlines counter inside LaGuardia Airport. Passengers, phone on hand, captured the moment which has gone just as viral as every other video mentioned above. The entire terminal screamed as the animal fell to the floor and began scurrying around. “It would be Spirit Airlines,” someone commented.

Though the company has gained somewhat of a reputation online, most passengers note that they have never had any issues on their flights.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.
linkedin