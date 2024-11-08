‘She’s got the spirit’: Spirit Airlines passenger starts shrieking in the middle of a flight, and no one can work out why

Spirit Airlines should have an entire dedicated section on TikTok by now. From bizarre outbursts to women getting kicked off a flight for wearing crop tops, the ultra-low-cost airline has served as the backdrop to multiple viral clips on the platform, and the latest might put you off flying for good.

A video from last year has recently gained traction on the short-form video social network, where a woman can be seen flailing erratically while shrieking in what happens to be dread. The 9-second clip was shared by pianist Inna (username @fortepiano42) and has collected nearly 600 thousand views. The videographer had little explanation to offer about the incident, simply stating that the woman was desperate for the plane to be in the sky and had “thankfully” quieted down after lift-off. When asked about the flight attendants, Inna joked that they had “quit.”

Seeing as this poor passenger looked almost possessed, this was too good of a pun opportunity to pass for the people of TikTok. “She’s got the spirit,” one commentator joked. “Well, there is definitely spirit on that plane,” another mused.

Others, meanwhile, attempted to guess what could have possibly caused such commotion. “Is it a bee? I feel it’s a bee,” one suggested. “Snakes on a plane,” another offered, referencing the iconic 2006 horror action film with Samuel L. Jackson.

However, what’s particularly surreal about the ordeal is that, in the video, every passenger, including the person filming, seems unbothered by the clearly distressed woman. Maybe they’ve gotten used to the constant drama of Spirit Airlines flights?

In March, a distressed Spirit Airlines passenger screamed gibberish before being arrested

What’s going on with Spirit Airlines… pic.twitter.com/SApTDSgwbO — Fight Mate (@FightMate) April 3, 2024

Back in March, on a flight leaving Vegas, according to TMZ, a woman went on a minutes-long senseless rant, prompting police to attempt to remove her from the flight. Passengers looked on while filming and chuckling. The person, visibly distressed and likely suffering from a mental disorder, wailed as the officers handcuffed her, claiming they were hurting her and referencing George Floyd. In the video, the police are visibly patient, though also holding their laughter.

In October, three women and a toddler were kicked off Spirit Airlines flight for wearing crop tops

@catcusqueen2 @Spirit Airlines – not giving up until we get justice. Still in shock about wjat happened. ♬ original sound – Tara

In a different kind of incident, two women were told to cover up on a flight from Los Angeles to New Orleans. They claimed they felt holt as the air conditioning was still turned off. When they refused, a third female passenger defended them by questioning the flight attendant and also removing her sweater in protest. All three, plus the third woman’s child, were removed from the aircraft. They have been in contact with the police since who, according to one of the women, Portuguese reality star Teresa Araújo, told them they “shouldn’t have left the plane, that [they]should have waited for them to arrive, and that [they] should sue the airline.”

Just this Thursday, a raccoon fell from the ceiling at a NYC Spirit Airlines counter

Moving on from the inside of the plane to the terminal, a large raccoon was seen hanging from the ceiling at a Spirit Airlines counter inside LaGuardia Airport. Passengers, phone on hand, captured the moment which has gone just as viral as every other video mentioned above. The entire terminal screamed as the animal fell to the floor and began scurrying around. “It would be Spirit Airlines,” someone commented.

Though the company has gained somewhat of a reputation online, most passengers note that they have never had any issues on their flights.

