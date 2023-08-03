‘Should’ve put them in sport mode’: Police arrest poolside perp whose real crime is destroying his stylish shoes

Whether you like it or not, Crocs are a trend that isn’t dying anytime soon. The foam clogs just turned 21 this year, yet they already died and came back as a fashion icon. Especially popular with Zillenials and Gen Z, Crocs as a brand clearly are standing the test of time. Unfortunately for one gentleman in Texas, his personal pair of Crocs did not.

TikTok user @pura.pinche.pulga posted a video taken on the shore of the Comal River in New Braunfels, TX, where a guy is in the process of being arrested. While we have no clue what crime he actually committed, we vote he’s getting jail time for destroying his precious Crocs. The foam clogs are far from indestructible, but the criminal somehow managed to completely bust his toes through the front, turning them into shin guards rather than shoes.

The comments are absolutely filled with roasts of the broken Crocs. “Dam the Crocs coulnd’t even handle sport mode!” noted one commenter. Another already wrote Crocs’ statement about the video: “Crocs company like ‘we do not support this type of behavior.'” But many commenters were determined to get the story of not only why the man was getting arrested, but how he managed to mangle his Crocs so badly.

Enter TikTok user @Drizzydre333, who claims to be the man being arrested. While there’s no way to completely confirm he’s the one assaulting his Crocs so violently, he did release a rap joking about the incident. But in the comments on the original video, he has responded to some people wondering exactly what he did to get thrown on the ground like that.

“Lol I tried to run from them but my crocs couldn’t go into aquatic mode,” he told one commenter. However, in a differnet comment reply, he explains he got arrested for running away after they accused him of having a canned beverage. Comal River bans alcoholic beverages that aren’t in reusable containers. “They tried to arrest me for a can I didn’t have lol, it was my friend that had the can but they were being [expletive] so I just ran off,” he told the comments.

Considering the truth is a lot less entertaining, we’re sticking with the story of him getting arrested for speeding in his Crocs. It’s his own fault, since he didn’t even put them in sport mode before he made a run for it.