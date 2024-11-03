‘Side quest’: Instead of gold, a woman finds an unexpected visitor at the end of the rainbow

You know the age-old legend that refers to a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow? Well, there’s a video doing the rounds on TikTok that not only appears to dispel that myth categorically but also shows completely unexpected things can be found at a rainbow’s end.

In the 11-second clip, posted by Goose World (username @goose.world.24), a woman who lives and works on a farm films the literal end of a rainbow on her land. While referring to the legend about pots of gold, she shows what’s at the end of that particular rainbow, bluntly saying in her distinct British accent, “it’s not a pot of gold, mate. It’s a f***ing goose!”

That’s right, a goose is basking in the light of the end of a rainbow. It’s one of the most unexpected sights you could ever imagine seeing — and the woman’s brilliant British bluntness about the situation makes for hilarious viewing.

Of course, it resulted in a lively response from users of the popular video-sharing platform, which included some hilarious comments.

How did TikTok react?

The best response in the comments came from a user who wrote, “You’re telling me this whole thing of finding the end of a rainbow has just been a wild goose chase!?”

Several users had a myriad of explanations for why there was a good instead of a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Such replies included, “That’s the START of the rainbow,” “Maybe it’s the one that lays the golden eggs,” “the goose is probably guarding it,” “it’s inside the goose,” “No , thats a boss Fight,” “the goose was looking for the gold too,” “The goose is a decoy,” “wrong end, that’s the goose that’ll tell u to go to the other end,” and “Side quest, you have to go talk to the goose.”

Someone else had the most wholesome explanation: “Means you found your gold already!”

Others referred to the beginning of the video when the woman said, “Okay like pop a Molly. I’m tripping.” Users were amused by the seemingly random line, with one writing, “why is no one talking abt the beginning. im obsessed.” Replies to that comment included, “LEGIT YEAH” and “exactly! what a fantastic and wild phrase to just casually say lol.”

Despite the obviously British accent, several respondents noted the video appeared to be filmed in Canada. Comments suggesting such included, “lol it’s a Canada Goose at that – best of luck getting that treasure,” “Be careful that’s a Canadian cobra chicken,” “No that’s a Canada goose,” “Canada gooses takin Canada deuces,” and “Only in Canada.”

In a Canadian poll by the Vancouver is Awesome publication, 43% of people were unbothered by geese, but 10% were terrified of them. The fear of geese is called anatidaephobia. Anyone suffering from this condition hoping to find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow would have a nervous breakdown if they found a goose waiting for them there.

