‘Snow White is that you?’: Mystery opera singer levels up an entire neighborhood with ethereal music

I don’t know which form humanity’s next salvation will take, but it’s as safe a bet as any that it’s going to involve spontaneous artists, whose dance moves, murals, ballads, slam poetry, and improvisational sketches can leap from within them at any given moment. Indeed, song and dance just might be some of our greatest weapons in our unending quest to put humanity first.

And thanks to TikTok‘s @yulianatsapar, we may just have eyes on an artist who could lead such a charge. After all, you don’t just make a habit of lighting up the streets of Paris with your voice if you don’t plan on taking it to the next level at some point.

Captured across what’s supposedly a handful of days crunched down to 53 seconds, Yuliana channels her Planet Earth chops to document this mysterious opera singer, whose spur-of-the-moment opera numbers have since earned her the nickname of Snow White. The adorable forest creatures required to complete this moniker are, presumably, making their way to Paris via tugboat as we speak.

Jokes aside, this is a charming sight/sound indeed. Unless you’re some miserable Scrooge-type who demands stagnant silence at every waking and non-waking hour, a free traveling opera show (delivered straight to your door, no less) would be a welcome addition to any weekday. The question remains, though; what prompted this Snow White to sing as freely as she does?

That’s not to say anyone needs a reason to sing so beautifully, but the comments section offered up a particularly insightful answer nonetheless. If one of the top commenters is to be believed, “she honestly might like the acoustics of the area since it sounds like it carries sound really well.” Another cheekily theorized that she was “doing a sound check on her way to work,” while yet another gave the most-correct explanation in “blessing your street.”

Now, you might not be able to tell from the video, but in addition to being a beautiful singer, Snow White — as with any opera artist — is a very, very loud singer. According to The Wandering Antiquarian, a normal adult speaking voice measures anywhere from 100 to 220 hertz on average. An opera singer plying their trade, meanwhile, can maintain notes in the ballpark of 1,500 hertz.

Issuu further notes that reaching such volume consistently and clearly takes years of practice developing and controlling one’s lung capacity, vocal chords, diaphragm, and even lower abdomen. Indeed, the arts are nothing if not demanding.

The most important revelation from Yuliana’s video, however, is that the existence of a Parisian street soprano implies a wide array of other wild opera singers, too. Perhaps a lucky jog through Oslo, Norway will cause you to stumble upon a wandering contralto, while the Canadian wilderness may house a pack of tenors. Wherever and whatever the case, if you see an opera singer out in the wild, take care not to compromise their habitat; this world has lost too much in too short a time to suffer a decline in the opera singer population.

