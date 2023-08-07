‘So thankful it wasn’t worse than it was’: Emergency Delta deplaning leaves us with so many questions

For folks out there with an intense fear of flying and who dread ever having to experience an emergency landing, the thought of this situation alone is enough to rattle your bones and make your knuckles white. And with 40 percent of the population suffering from this extreme fear, finding yourself in this exact situation would feel like something straight out of a disastrous nightmare. Luckily, a recent, yet tame showcasing of this situation should be the proof that relaxes a lot of people.

One of the wildest headlines making news rounds over the last few days involves a scenario that occurred during a Delta Airlines flight landing in Atlanta. As shared on TikTok, a Delta plane was forced to undergo an emergency landing — even after the plane had already technically landed and touched the runway ground. In fact, the Delta plane landed so hard against the ground that a tire actually popped — creating a dangerous situation for everybody on board.

The aforementioned TikTok showcased passengers on the Delta flight sliding down an emergency slide attached to the sides of the plane. The course of action was undoubtedly taken due to the fact that a tire explosion can cause a serious fire and can risk damage to the rest of the plane along with the crew and passengers.

As tedious as travel can be sometimes — especially when you’ve got a loud, obnoxious Karen making it even more difficult — there’s simply no denying that without these emergency exits and gracious flight attendants, plane incidents would be far more troublesome than they actually are. And when you consider the fact that around 30 evacuation events happen each year, it’s definitely a positive feeling to know that attendants around the world are thoroughly trained and remain cool, calm, and collected during moments of passenger panic.