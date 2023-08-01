Home News

‘The difference between me and you? I can afford a second flight and you can’t’: Angry Karen removed from Southwest flight after being rude to female flight attendant

'Ma’am, this is Southwest.'

karen-tiktok-flight
Screengrabs via TikTok/@sofiarubio480

The Karens are unfortunately at it again, folks. In fact, it certainly seems like it’s difficult to avoid a “Karen” these days for the simple fact that their army of smart-mouthed bullies continues to multiply with each passing day. Just last week, one extremely loud and obnoxious woman in particular undoubtedly caused a major scene on a United Airlines flight in an argument with a fellow passenger. The reason? Because she was denied wine. You just can’t make this stuff up.

Flash forward to now, and another Karen encounter has been spotted in the wild and posted over on TikTok — where a very loud lady was recorded having an argument with a fellow passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight after apparently being rude to a female flight attendant. In response, the unknown woman was kicked off the plane after the flight was forced to turn back so that police could escort the woman off the flight.

@sofiarubio480

The plane turned back around to drop her off to the police 😭 #fyp #delayedflight #karen #police #burbank #cali #california #southwestairlines #airport #FYP

♬ original sound – Sofía

During the aforementioned altercation between both passengers, the “Karen” of the situation quickly insisted that she didn’t mind being kicked off the flight for the simple fact that she “can afford a second flight” while insisting that the other passenger cannot. Without skipping a beat, an unseen passenger hit her with: “M’am, this is Southwest.”

Nowadays, it almost feels like you cannot enter the facility of a supermarket, nail salon, doctor’s office, or even enjoy a simple flight to another destination without running into an obnoxious Karen. But the difference between this woman and the one on the United Airlines flight is that we’re not exactly sure if this Karen was able to get her hands on some wine first.

Taylor Mansfield
About the author

Taylor Mansfield

Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.