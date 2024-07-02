‘Someone actually did it’: Wife secretly tapes ‘kiss me’ sign to husband’s back, and watches him freak out when random stranger puckers up

There are some birthday traditions that are universal — cakes, candles, presents etc. Others, like semi-consensual punches called “birthday bumps,” are confined to certain cultures (count yourselves lucky, world, say millions of British kids with sore arms). Some, however, deserve to become new global traditions. Like tricking your husband into getting kissed by strangers.

TikTok user @therealhammytv went viral when she shared evidence of the hilarious birthday prank she pulled on her husband: secretly taping a piece of paper to his back that read “Kiss Me It’s My Birthday.” The TikToker’s video captures her husband as he innocently goes about their shop… Until a man he doesn’t know saddles up to him and gives him a chaste peck on the cheek.

The husband instantly turns on the spot in surprise as the man walks away. “That guy just kissed me!” he professes to his wife. “That guy just f***ing kissed me!” he continues while his wife just cackles. It sounds like she will be forever grateful for the guy who actually followed the sign. “Somebody actually did it,” the TikToker wrote in her caption.

Seriously, that stranger is TikTok’s new favorite person. “I love that the dude had enough guts to do that,” someone wrote in the comments. “Totally worth it.” Another called for TikTok to do its thing: “We need to find that guy to thank him.” Give the man his props, he wasn’t going to let that guy go without his birthday kiss: “That’s a real man, standing up for a bro on his birthday.”

Others are finding the way the husband immediately ran back to his wife to be an adorable green flag. “The way he ran back to you to tattle,” one commented. “Always tell a trusted adult, your husband did a good job,” another quipped. One thing is for sure, though: “This is one birthday gift he’ll never forget.”

Not to kill the mood, but “birthday blues” are a real thing and someone’s suicide risk can rise by as much as 40% on and around their birthdays, so pulling a harmless yet hilarious prank like this one on someone’s big day is practically a health requirement. And for those who are requiring some physical affection on their birthday, there’s always the DIY method. As one comment put it: “I’m gonna put a sign on my own back.”

