‘Someone probably looked up and thought they saw a UFO’: Woman decides to go camping but her tent has other plans

Those of you who watched Toy Story too many times as a child will know how hard it is to get rid of beloved possessions, even if you don’t strictly need them in your life anymore. Would the toys really be sad if they went to Goodwill?

Recommended Videos

And yet, we boil water, scrub toilets, and mow the grass without giving much in the way of consideration for how the pots, toilet brushes, and lawnmowers of the world feel about such a thing. Well, one inanimate object is finally making its voice heard, and has taken to the picket line (also the sky) for the occasion.

@katiebugg34 it only took us a couple hours of bushwacking to find it and shoutout to my bf @Isaiah who filmed while i starred in horror #camping #rei ♬ SCARY TOPS – Mia Salinas

As relayed by TikTok‘s @katiebugg34 (who gave filming credits to her boyfriend @Isaiah in the comments), the 16-second video above shows a truly explosive before and after. Before, the tent is nestled somewhat peacefully on the ground, doing what tents generally do.

Then, the tent soars righteously and riotously into the air, seeking freedom at all costs. Maybe he’ll shuck oysters in and around the coast for a momentary living before continuing on his way, maybe he’ll exchange wisdoms with another fellow nomad, maybe he’ll find love. The possibilities are endless.

Now, Katie and Isaiah took no extra precautions to prevent this escape, such as sandbags, extra poles, or a heavier tent frame. So really, this is their fault no matter how you swing it. According to tent distributor Instent, most pop-up tents can withstand winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, but this is a broad generalization, and does not factor in such elements like tenting area, pole density and insertion into the ground (or how fed-up the tent is with its laughable wages).

Good on you, Comrade Canopy; let’s see how those pesky campers enjoy their s’mores without the backbone of the working man to fall back on when the outdoor housing market crashes (i.e. when the sun goes down).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy