‘Sorry I was late, I was walking to the exit’: Woman lives in enormous abandoned hospital, and we somehow both do and do not envy her

There's unique, and then there's this living situation.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 09:34 am

With housing prices what they are across the globe, people are finding creative solutions to put a roof over their head. TikToker @loveaishab has discovered one of the most unique, but her strange living situation comes with a few downsides.

Namely, the commute. It’s certainly not as bad as some people’s, but @loveaishab is faced with an excruciatingly long walk on a daily basis — and that’s just to leave the building.

See, @loveaishab — and a good 150 other people — lives in an abandoned hospital that’s been refurbished to instead accomodate residents. The rooms have been reworked to suit renters, and, in order to rent a space that’s more akin to a full-blown apartment than just a rented room, @loveaishab was forced to select a space near the back of the building.

As a result, the journey to reach her car is longer than many of us walk in a day, providing @loveaishab with all the steps she needs before she’s even reached the parking lot. A simple clip of her traversing the space seems to go on forever, and showcases the somewhat creepy, somewhat enchanting space in which she resides.

The transformed hospital is somehow part back rooms horror, part Crashing daydream, as it combines the setting of the hilarious U.K. comedy with the eerie vibes of a liminal space. It’s not quite terrifying, thanks in large part to the Harry Potter-esque music the video is set to, but it comes close enough to give plenty of viewers a chill.

They had more questions than quakes by the end of the video, however, and flooded @loveaishab’s comment section with myriad queries. The majority revolve around just how the TikToker found herself in this living situation, and asking about the experience of living in an abandoned hospital.

@loveaishab

sorry i was late, i was walking to the exit 🤷🏽‍♀️ #propertyguardian #alternativehome #londonliving

♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune

There were also plenty of jokes, as people helpfully provided advice for @loveaishab to better traverse her lengthy living space. “Skates? Skateboard?” One commenter suggested, though I’m personally partial to another commenter’s suggestion of “a Barbie jeep.”

The creepiest element of the video by far was noted by several viewers, who couldn’t help but inform @loveaishab of an eerie addition in the background of the video. It’s hard to catch, but plenty of people did anyway, as a person slinks into view behind one of the door windows in the background. Of course, we already knew @loveaishab wasn’t alone in this sprawling space, but the sight of someone lurking in the background shifted the video from fascinating to horrifying for many viewers.

While the realization certainly set @loveaishab on edge, thankfully she isn’t among those who now see the space as peak horror. Her thinking is much more along the lines of Crashing fans, who see the unique living situation as memories in the making.

