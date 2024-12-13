Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
TikTok eviction over dog bed
Image via officialkitter/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Sounds like a lawsuit’: Woman faces eviction over nightmare neighbors and a dog bed that was never for dogs

A purrplexing decision on the part of the landlord.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Dec 13, 2024 06:55 am

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after taking to the popular video-sharing platform to explain an unfortunate situation that she and her boyfriend found themselves in. Pin Pals (username @officialkitter) described the incidents that led to their landlords concluding that they have a dog, which isn’t allowed in their apartment, resulting in them preparing to be evicted from the home.

Recommended Videos

In the 47-second video, which has “Tis the season for some bulls**t” as its description, Pin Pals says their downstairs neighbor likes to call the courtesy police and does so every time they drop the television remote on the floor. The nightmare neighbor has also falsely claimed the couple can be heard arguing regularly, throwing things around, and that a dog in their apartment barks relentlessly from 5 pm until 2 am.

The persistent complaints resulted in their apartment being subjected to a surprise inspection by the landlords. The inspectors found a dog bed. Although no dog was discovered, they concluded a dog must live there, which isn’t allowed. As a result, the couple is being evicted. However, as the video shows, the dog bed actually belongs to the couple’s ginger cat. The TikTok community had much to say on the matter.

How did TikTok react?

@officialkitter

Tis the season for some bullshit #dogs #cats #neighbors #eviction #noisecomplaints #horrorstory

♬ original sound – Pin Pals

Most comments were from people suggesting the couple fight the decision and even sue the landlords and neighbor or go to court to contest the decision to evict them. Such comments included, “so you’re gonna go to court, right? I hope so. Also sue the neighbors and send them a cease and desist,” “Um Bestie, what they did is illegal… You need to report that and fight it,” “sounds like a lawsuit,” and “So you need to sue both your apartment and that neighbor,” “Go to court. Don’t let them get away with it.”

Several people pointed out that surprise inspections aren’t legal, and that notice is compulsory before one occurs. Those people wrote things like, “Surprise inspection? That’s illegal… 24 hrs notice is required,” “Your apartment can’t give surprise inspections they have to give you 24-hour notice,” and “Surprise inspection?? That’s a thing? Don’t they have to give you 24 hours notice AT LEAST?”

Others questioned the idea that cats should be allowed if dogs aren’t, writing things like “Are you allowed to have a cat,” “You can’t have dogs, but you can have cats? Just tell the landlord it’s a cat bed???” Pin Pals clarified by replying, “Yes, our kitties are on our lease and I have written proof they’re allowed which I’ve shown alongside them using dog beds, but they swear I’m hiding a dog.”

Some people suggested the couple make their remaining days hell for the nightmare neighbor, with comments like, “Hear me out speakers to the floors and pick up out your favorite “annoying songs”,” “If I ended up moving out I would be pushing a lot of furniture around all hours of the day and night and always accidentally dropping so many things,” and “I would be the loudest until move out day. I’d play dog barking TV while I’m gone.” It’s petty, and we love it.

According to a survey of 2,000 Americans by LendingTree, 70 percent of those with neighbors reported being friends with at least some of them, but 24 percent said they dislike at least one. 48 percent said it was because they’re unfriendly or rude, 31 percent said they make too much noise, and 29 percent said the neighbor is too nosy. This video makes us wonder what percentage have neighbors who tell blatant lies about them…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).