‘Gingy is certified loverboy’: Orange cat hates the rain but endures a downpour for his moisture-loving friend

Cats are gifts. Fuzzy little heroes sent by the heavens to support us in times of need, coat our homes in fur, and keep us perpetually on our toes.

Recommended Videos

They’re also pernickety little beasties, and often not the most sociable creatures. Some cats can’t stand the sight of another feline in their near vicinity, sputtering and spitting their way through any and every introduction, but the rare cat is actually quite affectionate. Every once and awhile, a human takes ownership of a cat without murder on its mind, and the results are — without fail — heart-meltingly precious.

Prepare yourself for one of the cutest, crankiest cats you’ve ever laid witness to, shared by TikTok user @firstplacelast, who’s rain-hating ginger cat will endure anything to stay by his brother’s side.

A clip shared to the TikToker’s page lays witness to Gingy’s unshakable loyalty, as the clearly distressed creamsicle cat crouches through a downpour. According to his owner, “Gingy hates the rain,” but his beloved brother, Salem, does not. In fact, Salem is a big fan of a good outdoor drenching, leading the little ball of darkness to soak up the rain at every opportunity.

And, since Gingy “won’t leave [Salem’s] side,” he’s stuck in a downpour right alongside his pluviophile brother. The cat’s clear distaste for his situation is apparent in every inch of his body language, from that furious face to his hunched, irate stance, but he’s not budging.

It’s a truly adorable display of feline loyalty, and one that viewers absolutely ate up. Comments for the video are universally supportive of Gingy’s unshakably clingy behavior, praising the “grumpy” cat for “suffering through” for his buddy’s sake.

That loyalty isn’t nearly as common in cats as it is dogs, but it’s certainly not unheard of. It just takes a fair bit longer for cats to catch feelings than their canine competitors. While some cats will never warm up to their feline companions, others simply take time to adjust — on average, it takes most cats between eight and 12 months to develop a friendship with a new cat.

It’s also typically impossible to estimate what reaction your cat will have to a newcomer in their home. Excellent decisions were clearly made when matching up Gingy and Salem, leading to a friendship for the ages. Through thick and thin, wet and dry, it seems @firstplacelast’s faithful feline will have his brother’s back no matter what.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy