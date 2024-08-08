‘Just a sweet baby cloud’: The rest of catkind is in danger of neglect after the world discovers Moomin, the deaf albino cat

Animals have this magical way of tugging at your heartstrings and making you completely melt inside, which is exactly the case with one adorable cat over on TikTok. You might want to look away for this one, JD Vance — we know how much you despise cat people.

Recommended Videos

As sweet as one interaction can possibly get, TikToker @filteredartbyamy shared a heart-warming encounter with Moomin, the blind, all-white cat of her parents. Early in the video, Amy explains that Moomin needs regular visits while the parents are away on vacation due to the cat being deaf, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to catch a glimpse of one of the sweetest cats in the entire world.

The video is jam-packed with plenty of “awww” moments as Amy softly awakens Moomin (who we can assume is named after the cartoon “Moomins” characters) from a deep sleep after catching the cat sunbathing on an office desk. From there, Amy gives Moomin heaps of attention as the cat purrs and meows happily, proving that even an obstacle such as hearing loss can’t shake the vibrance and spirit in loving animals.

Unsurprisingly, all of TikTok absolutely fell in love with this adorable bundle of white fur, with one commenter flooding the replies to proclaim Moomin as “a sweet baby cloud” while another unapologetically insisted that they would die for Moomin.

Interestingly enough, deafness is quite common in white cats, with a special focus on eye color determining the percentage of how deaf a white cat can be. According to Hearing Health & Technology Matters, only 5% of the cat population is white. Of that percentage, 15 to 40% have one or two blue eyes. And of that percentage, 60 to 80% are deaf. Either way, I would happily die for Moomin, too.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy