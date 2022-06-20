Home / other

‘Star Wars’ fans debate the ‘correct’ franchise watch order for newcomers

Star Wars Yoda Luke Skywalker
Image via Lucasfilm

If you don’t have a death wish, having any sort of opinion on anything Star Wars-related is the next best thing; the fandom’s ability to simultaneously cast just about everyone as both a true fan and not a true fan in the same breath as an opinion is given, is nothing short of surreal.

The perennial epicenter of Star Wars debates is, of course, the Skywalker Saga; the birthplace of the overwhelming majority of love (and, somehow, hate) for the franchise. Needless to say, starting a conversation that involves the nine films requires that you have a lot of time on your hands because you’ll likely never hear the end of that conversation.

And in a world of such conversations, the internet is a vehicle and Reddit is an indecisive hitchhiker, and also the site of one brave user’s question about the correct viewing order for the Skywalker Saga films.

Your kids have never seen Star Wars, in what order do you show them the movies and why? from StarWars

The user declared the correct order as the original trilogy, followed by the prequel trilogy, followed by the sequel trilogy, citing that it best preserves the creative context that the films sought to construct. And, in a stunning turn of events, disagreements were few and far between.

Comment from discussion BulkyP’s comment from discussion "Your kids have never seen Star Wars, in what order do you show them the movies and why?".
Comment from discussion ObiFloppin’s comment from discussion "Your kids have never seen Star Wars, in what order do you show them the movies and why?".
Comment from discussion NeverGonnaTellALi3’s comment from discussion "Your kids have never seen Star Wars, in what order do you show them the movies and why?".

Others suggested, as far as the first six films go, to watch the first two films of the original trilogy, followed by the prequel trilogy, and then ending with Return of the Jedi. For what it would lose in the historic plot twist, it would still manage to pull its weight in the dramatic tension department.

Comment from discussion da_cake_eatur’s comment from discussion "Your kids have never seen Star Wars, in what order do you show them the movies and why?".

One user, meanwhile, needed to be stopped at all costs.

Comment from discussion Jon29go’s comment from discussion "Your kids have never seen Star Wars, in what order do you show them the movies and why?".

The day we reach anything resembling unanimous on the topic of Star Wars will prove that humanity’s limits are absolutely boundless. Until then, we can keep arguing about the latest entry in the Star Wars mythos, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which releases its sixth and final episode on Disney Plus this Wednesday.