Steve Martin 'SNL' King Tut Sketch From 1978 Resurfaces Online

After a 1978 'SNL' clip resurfaced featuring Steve Martin singing a song about King Tut, not everyone got the joke out of context.

Steve Martin made his fifth appearance on Saturday Night Live on April 22, 1978, during which he performed a parody song satirizing Treasures of Tutankhamun, a traveling exhibit that was then making its way across the United States over the course of a six-city, two-and-half-year tour.

To say that the exhibit was a nationwide phenomenon barely does it justice. People from all walks of life waited hours in line to get in to see the plexiglass-encased artifacts, and museums made money hand over fist selling toys, T-shirts, and other souvenirs. However, when a clip of Martin’s sketch resurfaced online from the Silver Age of Television Twitter account on Friday, the whole look of a “white comedian from the 70s dressed up like King Tut” initially didn’t sit too well with some folks.

Comedian #SteveMartin debuts his novelty song #KingTut on #SaturdayNightLive 44 years ago today on April 22, 1978. pic.twitter.com/NoCCVbZAeg — Silver Age Television 📺 (@SilverAgeTV) April 22, 2022

Out of context, it’s pretty understandable that some people wouldn’t glean the absurdist nuance of a 44-year-old comedy routine about commercialism — and as such, the tweet was met with some tepid backlash in the replies.

“What’s the joke exactly? It just seems like a song about King Tut while he makes funny faces,” wondered one user while another joked that Martin couldn’t get any “whiter” if he ate paste for breakfast.

But in the days since the original tweet went viral, the overwhelming majority have come to Martin’s defense, by schooling Twitter on the true genius of the Only Murders in the Building star’s song.

Comedian James Urbaniak pointed out that the song was a parody of the 1960 Hollywood Argyles hit “Alley Oop” (which was about a comic strip caveman of the same) and that you “literally had to be there.”

The (non-) controversy that Steve Martin's King Tut doesn't hold up is amusing. In '78 there was a traveling King Tut exhibit that was a huge national thing. So Martin did a song about King Tut in the manner of 'Alley Oop' as a joke on the hype. You literally had to be there! — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) April 24, 2022

Another user provided the entire sketch — which includes a brief monologue that tees up the song — and likened tweeting the clip without it as a “criminal offense that borders on libel.”

The Steve Martin King Tut video is going around without the monologue, which is a criminal offense that borders on libel. The whole thing is a punchline. If you're trying to figure out if it's funny, watch this pic.twitter.com/B9bvAmP3mn — Quinn (@gallandguile) April 22, 2022

One user noted that Martin’s comedy has always divided people, and that seeing others try to wrap their heads around it nearly a half-century later is even better than the first time around.

Steve Martin has always split people between "this is incredible and imaginative and inventive" and "what the fuck does this guy think is funny about this" and watching it happen on Twitter 44 years after the initial "omg amazing"/"what the actual fuck" reactions is hilarious — stefa pie (@stefapie) April 23, 2022

“Old enough to remember King Tut’s carcass being dragged across the country and people paying through the nose to see it, and laughing at the Steve Martin bit because it’s about King Tut’s carcass being dragged across the country and people paying through the nose to see it,” summed up Jim Gabriel.

Old enough to remember King Tut's carcass being dragged across the country and people paying through the nose to see it, and laughing at the Steve Martin bit because it's about King Tut's carcass being dragged across the country and people paying through the nose to see it — Jim Gabriel (@flipyourface) April 23, 2022

“Steve Martin was making fun of white people doing cultural appropriation before anyone else and it is making the kids of today confused,” quipped another fan.

Steve Martin was making fun of white people doing cultural appropriation before anyone else and it is making the kids of today confused — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) April 24, 2022

Twitter personality Mr. Chau wrote that maybe today’s audiences would get the humor if it was coming from Tim Robinson or Andy Samberg.

If it was Andy Samberg or Tim Robinson doing King Tut all the kids would get it. People think Steve Martin doesn’t know how stupid the song is — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) April 23, 2022

And while this is entirely beside the point, yet another user observed that Steve Martin did King Tut the same night the Blues Brothers debuted on SNL, making it “the greatest single night of cocaine comedy ever created.”

Steve Martin did King Tut AND we got the Blues Brothers



This was the greatest single night of cocaine comedy ever created. https://t.co/9EPd4Yo1Lm — Marion The Mets Fan🌻🏳️‍⚧️ (@MADE_MarionNY) April 22, 2022

While humor may be in the eye of the beholder, it’s hard to argue with that logic. SNL in the 1970s must have been damn near resembling Scarface.