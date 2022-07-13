Home / tv

‘Stranger Things’ fans discuss endings they definitely don’t want to see

stranger things
via Netflix

Now that season four has ended, all eyes are on the Stranger Things final season, season five. The gang now have to face the greatest threat yet as Vecna’s curse has left a gaping maw in the middle of Hawkins, a gateway to the Upside Down. Fans are already hyped for the final season, but as we’ve seen before — looking at you, Game of Thrones — final seasons can be tricky, and with so much on the line, and so many stories to wrap up, it will take some phenomenal storytelling to conclude this global television phenomenon.

Though characters have come and gone (RIP Eddie) the original gang remains, and Eleven faces her greatest adversary yet in the form of Vecna, AKA Number One, AKA Henry Creel. Through the combined efforts of Steve, Nancy, and Robin in the Upside Down along with Max and Eleven fighting in Max’s mind, Vecna has been weakened, though how significantly we just don’t know yet.

Fans are now desperate for the final season, and though the Duffer brothers have promised it won’t be as long as the last wait, we aren’t going to be getting it anytime soon. This only gives us time to speculate what may happen to our favorite characters next, but there are some storylines that fans are really, really hoping don’t happen.

One Reddit user asked what ending do fans not want to see, with others chiming in with their worst-case scenarios for the finale.

What ending do you NOT want to happen? from StrangerThings

The “it was just a dream” ending is a true cop out, and it’s doubtful that the Duffer brothers would touch that with a ten foot pole.

Comment from discussion Kbdiggity’s comment from discussion "What ending do you NOT want to happen?".

This user agrees that the Duffer’s wouldn’t do that, but there is another option that they really don’t want to see.

Comment from discussion markqis2018’s comment from discussion "What ending do you NOT want to happen?".

It would seem that the fans have faith in the creators though.

Comment from discussion V310c1ti’s comment from discussion "What ending do you NOT want to happen?".

People are desperate for there to be a true conclusion, as no one wants to be left with any ambiguity.

Comment from discussion itsnoteasybutitsfine’s comment from discussion "What ending do you NOT want to happen?".
Comment from discussion BizzarroJoJo’s comment from discussion "What ending do you NOT want to happen?".

One user creatively combined one of television’s greatest finale disappointments with the cast of Stranger Things.

Comment from discussion HBag’s comment from discussion "What ending do you NOT want to happen?".

People are not going to get over that anytime soon.

Comment from discussion DragonfanX’s comment from discussion "What ending do you NOT want to happen?".

A more likely theory is still upsetting.

Comment from discussion Apprehensive-Okra139’s comment from discussion "What ending do you NOT want to happen?".

Many are already worried that Eleven’s death feels inevitable.

Comment from discussion Strange_Potato4326’s comment from discussion "What ending do you NOT want to happen?".

Unless anyone has Eleven’s abilities to see into the Duffer brothers’ minds, then we are just going to have to sit tight and wait with bated breath for the final Stranger Things season.