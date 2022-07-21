Vecna may have taken a serious beating, but with his mysterious disappearance at the end of Stranger Things season four, we know he isn’t gone just yet. Eleven has proved herself a worthy opponent against the nightmare-inducing villain on more than one occasion but has failed to end him entirely. Some fans think that a certain individual may be able to put Vecna in his place without breaking a sweat.

Erica has appealed to viewers since her appearance in season two. The quick-witted, smart-mouthed girl has given many a character a verbal tongue lashing and fans love her for it. Many have hoped for certain bullies in the show to get what’s coming to them, and often push forward Erica as the person to get the job done.

Though the idea of Erica going up against Vecna is sort of a joke, let’s face it he is a troubled individual with insane powers that has survived not only living but mastering a hellscape and murdered numerous people across dimensions, there is a little truth to it at the same time. Vecna often targets individuals that are struggling with trauma, finding their mental weaknesses and pushing his way in. He’d have a hard time trying to do that with the firecracker that is Erica Sinclair. Erica is tough as nails and doesn’t allow anyone to tell her what she can or can’t do.

Fans of the show would love to see the terrifying monster get humiliated by a few well-placed verbal lashings.

There were plenty of Redditors on board with this, their love for Erica is strong.

One user posted breaks down just Vecna could find Erika’s mind a little more challenging than the others he has infiltrated.

Though some feel that after what Erica has been through in the last few episodes her mind might not be so trauma-free.

One user was quick to point out exactly what Erica would think of the match-up.

Many felt that Erica is not the only person that would give Vecna a good speaking to.

We have already seen that Joyce will go above and beyond for the ones she loves.

Of course, none of these are really the solution to taking on the biggest bad of the entire show so far. Vecna is a being of inordinate strength who sees humans as beneath him and has zero qualms torturing and mutilating them. We can only pray that he doesn’t set his sights on Erica, but if he does, she will definitely put up a decent fight.