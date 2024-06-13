‘Such a power move’: Sneaky son hides tattoo for weeks, waits to show mom until he’s leaving the country for 3 months

There are a lot of ways to disappoint your parents. You could dye your hair purple, get a tattoo, drop out of college, run away and elope… the list goes on and on and on. But every rebellious kid knows that you will never disappoint your parents so long as they never find out what you’ve done.

And if they are going to find out, you’re going to want to run away soon after to avoid their wrath. That’s why Holly Stuart’s brother, John had the perfect plan for getting away with a recent tattoo he got. She posted a video on TikTok of John heading towards the airport’s departure gates, flashing a new tattoo to their mom only when he was safely behind the blocked-off area.

Not to mention he was leaving for three months, allowing his mother plenty of time to cool down.

Of course, at the time she totally freaked out, asking louder and louder whether it was real or just a prank, and even the security guard seemed to notice the dramatics of the whole situation. But that was not John’s problem, and wouldn’t be for several months.

Commenters are bowing down to John’s iconic power move and laughing along with his mother’s tearful yet shocked goodbye. Many people totally relate to John’s predicament, and one person even said their mom probably would’ve booked an international ticket just to chew them out over their secret ink.

Other people shared stories of when their own family members shed actual tears at the sight of their tattoos and piercings. One commenter had a whole side of their family turn against them because of their tattoos.

Viewers were very vocal saying that if John is old enough to travel to another country by himself for an extended period, then he’s definitely old enough to get ink without his mother’s permission.

Not only is the actual content in the video receiving praise, but also Holly’s sitcom-style cinematography. She zoomed in on her brother’s tattoo and then panned to the mom and then panned over to the security guard who looked confused, bewildered, and slightly uncomfortable with the whole exchange unfurling in front of him.

If you desperately want a tattoo but are deathly afraid of your mother’s wrath, you might consider booking your tattoo appointment a few weeks out from a lengthy international trip. Although you may want to wait and see what happens to John when gets home before following in his footsteps.

