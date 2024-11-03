‘Sus. Very sus’: Owner smells an insidious plot brewing between her suspicious cat and the dog he summons each night

Who says cats and dogs can’t get along? We’re all conditioned to believe in the age-old rivalry between the drastically different domestic pets. However, proof exists that felines and canines can coexist peacefully and even team up for plots unknown — as a viral TikTok circulating now proves.

Recommended Videos

The 56-second clip, posted by ℓindѕєу αcєto (username @lindzaceto), shows footage of several examples of her cat and dog behaving very sneakily each evening. On a nightly basis, the cat walks into the room where the dog sleeps in its bed, then summons it, resulting in them walking out of the room together into the hallway’s darkness to conjure some unspecified mischief.

The video is captioned with the words, “I have so many questions,” and ends with a text overlay saying, “What could they be up to?” It’s resulted in a flurry of comments from curious and amused TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

Many users found the situation highly suspicious and were convinced that the two animals were planning something despicable. People wrote things like “Sus. Very sus. What are these fur babes up to?! lol,” and “Yeah they are clearly up to no good. The cat is like “hey man, we gotta go do that THING remember” & dog is like “oh yeah, that THING.” The funniest way of saying came from a user who wrote, “what are we going to do tonight Brain? same thing we do every night Pinky …. try to take over the World!”

Others were concerned for the dog’s safety, believing the cat was mistreating the poor hound. They said things like, “not his eyes asking for help!! like do something ma’am/sir,” “Your dog is clearly giving you the “help me” look,” “I don’t think the dog is safe,” and “Is your dog back in the bed in the morning?”

Two of the loveliest explanations came from users who wrote, “They’re going downstairs to eat and watch movies” and “plot twists, they are super heroes at nights. they leave to go and fight the bad guys.”

Several users simply expressed their need to find out the truth about what’s happening in the clip, with comments like, “Where they going? What are they up to? Is the dog a hostage? I have so many questions?” “We must know what’s going on,” “I for real need an update. I need all the deets,” “I have to know what is happening omg,” “Oh you need a camera in the living room to see what they are up to in there,” and “I WOULD LIKE TO SEE WHAT THEY DO IN LIVING ROOM…WHERE IS PART 2?”

The truth is that dogs and cats are more than capable of getting along. A study of households in the United Kingdom by Petplan shows that of the 60,000 pet owners they asked, 31% owned both a dog and a cat. If that statistic carries on a larger scale, given that around 57% of UK households own pets (according to veterinary-practice.com), it means almost 18% of homes in the country have both dogs and cats in them. Humanity might be in trouble if they’re all planning a global takeover.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy