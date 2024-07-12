‘Teddy Swims does side missions, and I love it’: Busker sings Teddy Swims song, and Teddy Swims happens to walk by and join in

Life’s been hard for just about everyone of late, with so much uncertainty and strife across the globe, but it’s the little things that make our world look a little brighter.

Sometimes, life gives us a gift, even when we least expect it, and there’s no arguing that TikToker and singer Inoxia was not expecting the gift that stumbled across her mid-busker. The talented young artist was just trying to stir up some fans, and maybe a bit of extra cash, outside a line of stores when the very artist she was highlighting wandered into her area.

Inoxia was prepping to belt out “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims when the man himself came walking past her setup. Stunned to hear his own song drifting through an outdoor shopping mall, the singer veered from his course to celebrate Inoxia and was quickly invited to join the dazzled young artist.

Inoxia, charmingly gasping “get out of town” when she sees the very man she’s emulating approaching, immediately invites Teddy to join her. Rushing to provide him with a mic, Inoxia almost misses her chance to give the 31-year-old a hug. Thankfully he swoops in anyway, envelops her in a hug, and then seamlessly transitions into the chorus of his chart-topping single.

Inoxia spends most of Teddy’s performance simply staring on in awe, but near the end of her clip, she remembers herself and provides some backup vocals for the established star. Teddy’s look of encouragement definitely spurred her into action, and her additions ramp the song up immeasurably.

Its a moment of pure, unadulterated kismet, and people can’t get enough. There are several perspectives of the awe-inspiring moment, from both audience members — who shared their wonderment in video captions — to Inoxia herself.

Inoxia’s vantage of the video is even better. From it, we watch not only as she and Teddy wordlessly collaborate on their vocals, but also as Teddy hilariously forgets the lyrics to his own song. A few other videos on her page likewise reveal that Teddy stuck around even after the initial song concluded, accompanying Inoxia through several more performances, and reeling in dozens of awestruck listeners.

The comment sections for each of the videos are overwhelmed by dazzled viewers who shared their surprise at how kind and down-to-earth Teddy comes across. Joking about whether or not he “realise(s) he is Teddy Swims,” commenters gushed over Teddy’s “magical” voice and his clearly “wholesome” nature.

Swims burst onto the scene in 2023 with the release of “Lose Control,” but he’d been popular among many people for years thanks to his uploads on YouTube. He’s only really been releasing music for a half-decade or so, but in that time he’s seen numerous releases hit the charts. He’s clearly an artist to watch, not only due to his clear talent — he sounds exactly the same live as he does in studio recordings — but also thanks to the kindhearted nature that earned him even more fans via that simple busking meet-cute.

If that video helped you become a fan, you’re in luck — Teddy Swims is presently on tour. He’s in the Australian leg of it at the moment, with stops slated for Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth over the coming days. After that, he heads to Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan before venturing back state-side. He’s got performances slated for the next several months, providing people with plenty of time to snatch up a ticket and see the spectacular singer for themselves.

