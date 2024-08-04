‘Thank you for your service’: Man does God’s work and meticulously discovers just how much Bush’s Beans has been skimping us

Ever noticed how a pizza advertised with “extra cheese” often seems to just meet the baseline of cheesy expectations? Or when “loaded” fries come looking lonelier than your high school dance experiences? Yeah, we’ve all experienced those moments — where the only thing truly “loaded” is the marketing hype.

A TikToker @liamslunchbox made it his mission to uncover the truth behind Bush’s Baked Beans and their alleged bacon deception. Armed with 24 cans of the “Original” variety, Liam counted the bacon pieces in each can. As he carefully arranged the tiny morsels on the ground (because where else would you conduct such a vital experiment?), he found a measly 18 pieces of bacon across all 24 cans. That’s an average of just 0.75 pieces per can. Talk about a letdown!

Bush’s Baked Beans offers several varieties, some of which include bacon. Their “Original” flavor, for example, contains bacon – the can clearly states that it “Contains 2% or Less of Cured Bacon,” so technically, Bush’s isn’t lying. But when you see that enticing image of beans studded with generous chunks of bacon on the label, you expect more.

Consumer expectations are a delicate thing, shaped by clever marketing, attractive packaging, and the unspoken promises of industry standards. When a product falls short of these expectations, especially when it comes to a premium ingredient like bacon, it’s only natural for people to feel a bit betrayed. And in the age of social media, where a single TikTok video can spread fast like wildfire, companies like Bush’s Baked Beans might want to take notice.

@liamslunchbox 18 pieces of bacon in 24 cans of bushes baked beans ♬ original sound – Liam Donafee

Liam’s video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with users expressing their shock, disappointment, and solidarity. Some even called for a boycott of Bush’s Beans, while others shared their own tales of culinary betrayal. One user lamented, “this is why I fear leaving home and having my own place.” Another pondered the deeper questions raised by the video, like “What’s gonna happen with the beans?” and “Is he gonna eat them all?” Valid concerns, indeed. Then there were those who found a silver lining. “Thank god. The worst part about eating beans is when you get a random piece of soggy meat,” proclaimed one contrarian, reminding us that taste is, indeed, subjective.

Given bacon’s immense popularity in the United States – with 268 million Americans consuming an average of 18 pounds per year– it’s no surprise that its presence in a product like Bush’s Baked Beans is a major selling point. The company should take note and start packing their beans with the bacon bounty we all crave.

