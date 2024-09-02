‘That absolutely shattered me’: 3-year-old takes a nasty tumble from a balcony, but nearby neighbors are quick to action

Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of a child in distress and scenes that some readers may find disturbing.

Tragedy strikes like a bolt from the blue, shattering lives in an instant. We go about our days, blissfully unaware of the fragility of it all, until suddenly we’re confronted with a stark reminder of just how quickly everything can change.

This truth was recently thrust into the harsh light of day by a woman on TikTok, @spreadlovenotlegs2, who shared a video so viscerally disturbing, that it comes with a trigger warning. The footage, a mere glimpse into a nightmare no parent should ever have to endure, captures the horrifying incident of a 3-year-old child’s plummet from the balcony of a friend’s home.

The video begins innocuously enough, with the TikToker engaging in lighthearted banter about the joys of grilling and the sultry heat of the day. But then, in a twist of fate, she bears witness to the unthinkable. The shaking camera spares us the sight of the child’s fall, but the terror in her voice, the primal scream for help, tells us all we need to know. The sound of the child hitting the ground is enough to make anyone’s blood run cold.

What follows is a scene that will forever be seared into the minds of those who see the video. The TikToker discovers the child, lifeless and still. As she begins the desperate process of CPR, the mother, Samantha, emerges to find her world crumbling before her eyes. The guttural wails that tear from Samantha’s throat and rip through the air like shards of glass are a primal cry of a mother’s deepest fear come to life. The scream is a brutal assault on the senses and is almost too much to bear. Amidst the chaos, our TikToker recording the video manages to maintain a level of composure, urging Samantha to call 911.

@spreadlovenotlegs2 Spreading awareness… the fact i was recording at the time is crazy. Lil guy is doing good now! My friend finally let me post this after 6 months. #viral #foryou #awareness ♬ original sound – 🎀spredluvnotlegs

The comments section of the video was a mix of shock, horror, and deep empathy. One user wrote, “The guttural scream……,” capturing the raw emotion of the moment in just a few words. Another commented, “The sound of him hitting the ground freaked me out even more. So glad he’s ok.” Others praised the woman recording for her quick thinking and decisive action. “Him hitting the ground, mommas screams – heartbreaking. But can we take a moment to recognize how you SAVED that kids LIFE! Your quick action and calm demeanor – I’ll take you in a crisis any day!!” one user wrote.

Of course, some users also took the value as a lesson. “I need to take the trigger warnings more seriously cuz that just absolutely shattered me,” one commenter quipped.

Thankfully, the child was taken to the hospital with two broken ribs and a small brain bleed from a concussion. We now know that the child is on the mend, despite suffering some serious injuries. The video is actually six months old and was only posted with the mother’s consent once the little one was out of the woods. Kudos to the quick-thinking friend who helped save a life that day. According to the CDC, unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death for children in the US, with falls accounting for a staggering 8,000 injuries per day. That’s over 5 accidents occurring per minute! Accidents can happen to anyone, at any time, but we all have a responsibility to do our part in preventing them.

