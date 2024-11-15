‘That honestly should be criminal’: Airbnb host is forced to implement new rules, and for once everyone is on their side

A TikTok Airbnb host recently illustrated how, despite humanity thriving better when working together, some individuals are too unreasonable and uncouth to allow any form of insouciant authority to function in society.

TikTok user @built.with.class shared with her followers a story about an Airbnb guest at one of her properties that quickly went downhill. The guest booked the property for three weeks, initially leaving it in what the host described as nothing short of an “amazing” condition. However, problems arose when the electric bill arrived. Not only had the guest set up an electric car charging station, but they also brought nearly ten computers to operate a cryptocurrency mining setup. The resulting electricity bill amounted to $1,500 after their stay.

Airbnb hosts have gained quite a reputation with guests due to the petty rules they often impose — from forbidding climate control usage to restricting access to pools featured in the app’s advertising photos. Guests have seen it all, so it’s unsurprising that many struggle to sympathize with hosts. However, this time, the TikTok user managed to garner support in the comments section. She explained her one special rule: no electric charging stations or crypto mining setups on her property.

One commenter said, “That honestly should be criminal.” This sentiment underscores the main issue here. The primary cost of mining crypto is electricity, so doing it somewhere where you’re not on the hook for the bill has been popular for years. So, miners see AirBnBs as an opportunity to reduce their risk by outsourcing the energy-intensive activity — and its hefty bill — to the host.

Fortunately for this host, after reporting the situation to Airbnb support, the company decided to charge the guest for the electricity bill. In a follow-up comment, the TikTok user said the guest paid her directly as a result, adding that he was more of an “ask for forgiveness” person than an “ask for permission” person. The very fact that such rules need to be explicitly stated raises serious questions about the direction society is heading. Regarding the electric vehicle charging station, commenters also reassured the user that it likely consumed minimal energy compared to the crypto mining setup. This was a slight consolation, as it would be disheartening if our collective transition to EVs became prohibitively expensive to sustain.

This concern feels especially relevant now, given that Elon Musk’s unpopular government involvement seems to include advising on cutting EV subsidies. Such a move would simultaneously prevent emerging Tesla competitors from benefiting from subsidies that have bolstered Tesla’s dominance in the sector and raise the entry cost of EVs for the general public.

All in all, let’s strive to be more considerate. The rule of thumb should always be: if I wouldn’t like it done to me, then I shouldn’t do it to others. This isn’t rocket science.

