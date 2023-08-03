‘That lady automatically gets a spot in heaven’: Woman on flight performs a selfless act for a stranger’s uncomfortable dog

There’s perhaps no species less endangered than that of the airline horror story; ask just about anyone, and there’s a higher than 50 percent chance that they have had or know someone who has had an absolute nightmare of a time during a flight, and the stories can get pretty uncanny at times.

But one dynamic duo just might have tipped the airline karmic scale back into balance with one of the most heartwarming instances of newfound friendship you may ever see.

When service dog Munchie (who may or may not be the owner of the relevant TikTok account) found himself riddled with a bit of discomfort on a plane, the lady sitting next to him was all too happy to offer up her pillow for the sake of Munchie’s easement. The pup gladly accepted, and it wasn’t long before he and his new pillow patron became thick as thieves; comfortable, cuddle-happy thieves.

Indeed, it may have been kind of the woman to give her pillow up for the dutiful canine, but given that her reward was getting to cuddle said dog on the long flight to wherever, we reckon she benefitted from her charity as much as Munchie did.

Airlines would be wise to take notes here; “I’d honestly pay extra for this on flights,” wrote one commenter. We all know how vile airlines can be when it comes to price gouging and other greedy practices, so why not make a bit of extra cash the right way by giving the people what they want?

Perhaps one day we’ll find a scenario that isn’t made better by a certified good boy, but today isn’t it.