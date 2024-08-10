‘That was legendary, just Saiyan’: Americans are dreaming up a bright future for ‘Kamehamela Harris’ in her ‘America Ball Z’ era

Let’s face it: This season of America Ball Z has been an insane roller-coaster ride, and everyone is on the edge of their seats to see how its conclusion will play out in November.

What is America Ball Z, you may ask? It is voice actor Shuyang Qin’s – known on TikTok as @voicebozo – anime-inspired rendition of what he dubs “the presidential tournament.”

In episode 1, Joe-ku appeared to heed the counsel of his fellow damekians, and chose to drop out of the presidential tournament before the final, leaving viewers wondering who among the remaining D Fighters would be strong enough to step up and face Joe-ku’s archnemesis, GrabherbytheVegeta.

The cliffhanger viewers were left with did not last for long. The next day, Qin posted episode 2 on social media and netizens lost their minds with the creator’s ingenuity, voice acting talent, and comedic prowess.

The Damekians’ last hope

Joe-ku may have fallen but Kamehamela Harris has risen in his place. After this plot twist, the narrator has to ask the question on everyone’s minds: “Will she be able to defeat the Republican force?”

While nothing can be taken for granted when it comes to November, it is unquestionable that Kamehamela has hit the ground running and proven herself a powerful contender to emerge victorious at the end of this presidential tournament. In the latest unaired episode, she has partnered up with Master Tim Wal-shi in hopes of defeating GrabherbytheVegeta and his fellow Republican fighter JD Vanccolo.

The episode was so well received that Shuyang Qin decided to post a duet version:

Netizens cannot get over this funny and clever way of summarizing the current political news. Many commenters hope someone will take on the challenge of animating the 26-second clip, while others enthusiastically request episode 3.

However, Qin is not sure whether he will be posting a third America Ball Z video, as he understands that some jokes can only be taken so far until they stop being as humorous.

“Honestly dk if I have another one in me but this was a lot of fun,” the voice talent wrote, responding to a commenter.

But considering how wildly crazy politics and reality have been of late, Qin might end up finding the inspiration to produce one more episode of America Ball Z’s Presidential Tournament Arc after all.

