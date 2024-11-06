‘That’s a whole Netflix show’: Tenants live out a rom-com in real life when they meet the boys across the hall

Whether they’re the friendly faces next door or the ones who make you cringe, we’ve all had unforgettable experiences with our neighbors. Thankfully for TikTok user Lilly Sage, it was the former, and her story turned into an example of life imitating art.

As Lilly Sage (@lilly.sage) shared in her video, she and her two best friends moved into a new apartment and found their neighbors from across the hall moving their doormat in front of their door. For some, this may be annoying and can be the start of a contentious relationship. Lilly Sage and her friends, however, were good sports about it and the incident quickly became a game of doormat tag with the boys next door.

After being away for a weekend and finding their doormat in front of their neighbors’ door once again, the girls decided to try a different tactic. They purchased a new doormat — one with a floral design — and left it in front of their neighbors’ door and placed the old one in front of theirs.

Three days later, the girls were pleasantly surprised when they found gifts outside. It was a bouquet of vibrant flowers that left the girls giddy. They then heard a knock at the door and found another gift, this time a box of Crumbl cookies with the message, “Thanks for the doormat.” Lilly Sage’s video ended with a “to be continued,” leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Many commented that the situation was like the hit comedy sitcom Friends, and Lilly Sage even used the show’s theme song “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts in her video. One commenter said, “That’s a whole Netflix show,” and another said, “STOP! LOVE STORY/NEW BEST FRIEND ORIGIN PLS KEEP US UPDATED.” Another commenter, Jaxson Magnum (@jaxmangum) posted, “POV: you are the neighbor.” Indeed, he was one of the boys living on the other side of the hallway.

Is this the real-life Friends?

Almost a month after the first post, Lilly Sage posted another video update, this time showing the tenants across the hall aka the doormat thieves. After the back-and-forth doormat stealing, they all finally met and surprise, surprise — it turned out there were three boys living across the hall. One commenter wrote, “So this is how F.R.I.E.N.D.S. started?” Another wrote, “Who’s the Chandler of the group?”

While many are speculating which of the neighbors end up together, others are just happy about stumbling upon such wholesome content on TikTok. Still, others are requesting frequent updates about how the friendship is going. “I’m here for this series,” one user wrote. The update video showed one of the girls opening their door to find three boys, with two of them holding up doormats, followed by all of them sitting together in the living room.

Photo by @lilly.sage/TikTok

Jaxson, one of the boys, also posted a video on his TikTok showing the moment right before they knocked on the girls’ door to give them their new doormats. “Got the neighbors a new doormat, stay posted,” he wrote, and captioned the video, “the thieves in the flesh.” Lilly Sage added a playlist called “Doormat Saga,” which as of writing includes the two videos, and many are hoping to get more episodes of their new favorite TikTok series.

