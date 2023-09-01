‘That’s attempted murder’: Uniformed man sets fire to his neighbors’ front door, nearly claiming their lives

Neighbor feuds can sometimes get out of hand, leading to someone’s house getting egged or having toilet paper thrown all over their yard. Whether it be noise complaints or yard boundaries, it can be difficult to co-exist with other people. Despite arguments, neighbor disputes should really never end in a life-threatening way. Unfortunately for the family in this TikTok, an angry neighbor decided to skip toilet paper and eggs and go straight for fire.

Estefany Rodriguez posted a video of footage from her door camera where she caught a neighbor lighting a match and throwing it at her apartment. From there, she showed footage of smoke filling the apartment, firemen coming to put out the fire, and even pictures of the destroyed door.

Commenters were floored at the actions of Estafany’s neighbor and pointed out that his actions were attempted murder. Others were just glad that she and her family were okay. Viewers especially wanted to figure out what organization the uniformed neighbor belonged to. What’s more impressive is that the doorbell camera lasted through every step of the fire. “Gotta love blink that thing is durable. A ring would have not recorded or melted,” a commenter pointed out.

Legally speaking, several commenters said that the neighbor’s actions were actually an act of attempted murder, or arson at the very least. Many of them thought that Estefany should go directly to the police and file a report against her neighbor, especially since she had spot-on footage.

Apartment fires like this one, caused by a neighbor or not, are extremely dangerous. According to Mountain Home Fire and Rescue, there were more than a hundred thousand apartment fires resulting in four hundred deaths between 2010 and 2014. Those fires also resulted in thousands of injuries and millions of dollars in property damage. Fire departments recommend ensuring that you have a working fire alarm, know where fire exits are, and check for fire hazards within your living space. It should also be noted that setting fire to someone else’s residence is illegal.

Estefany has yet to update her audience on whether they’ve caught the neighbor who set fire to her home, but commenters are rooting for justice to be served. However, this viral video does seem to be a raving endorsement for whatever brand of doorbell camera Estefany’s using. Note to self: when caught in a neighbor feud, make sure you have a doorbell camera and an unexpired fire extinguisher.