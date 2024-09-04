‘That’s like a super spreader situation’: Man diagnoses a complete stranger, and all because he can smell the illness on the air

Whether you’re killing time or rushing around at the airport, you hope to get through security quickly and find a halfway decent meal before boarding (and maybe find a good book to distract you during the inevitable delay). But you might not think that someone would play the role of doctor, and claim they can actually smell a stranger’s disease.

TikTok user @vikingmafiax shouted out a stranger who was in the Minneapolis/St-Paul airport washroom and said “This is a PSA” because “you need medical attention.” Eric shared that they “100 percent” have “C. diff” because, as he wrote in his caption, “Its a very distinct smell.”

The comments came in fast, with TikTok user @missyanne1215 calling it “a super spreader situation” and @goomper noting how “contagious” the illness is. Many people — particularly medical professionals —agreed that C diff smells terrible and that once you’re aware of it, you never forget it. When asked why he didn’t let the person know that they have this health condition, Eric said it was a huge washroom, and so he couldn’t figure out whom to approach. While you’ve likely heard of other stressful flying situations, from an airline taking away someone’s seat to delays because of bodily functions, diagnosing someone’s medical condition because of a smell is definitely not something you hear every day.

Okay, so I can’t be the only person who needs to know what C. diff is, besides the fact that it leads to a horrible odor! According to The Mayo Clinic, if you have a C. difficile infection, you have an infected colon because of bacteria called “Clostridioides difficile.” Symptoms of a less horrible case include cramps and “watery diarrhea” (is that better or worse than the bad smell?). If you have a more serious version, you could lose weight, go into kidney failure, and get a fever, just to start with, and if severe cases, it can be fatal. C. diff is often associated with elderly patients in long term care facilities, but some strains of the bacterium target younger, otherwise healthy people. In any case, C diff is spread on contaminated equipment or surfaces, where spores can survive for months. It’s also common to get it after you take antibiotics, which Eric also pointed out in a reply to someone’s comment. Thankfully, washing your hands with soap and water, especially before eating, can help keep you safe.

Another burning question: how does C. difficile smell? WebMD calls it “a strong, foul odor” that could even be sweet. Sounds lovely.

So, the next time you’re at the airport or any public washroom, keep an eye (or a nose) out for this health condition… and thanks to Eric, you might be able to help someone out!

