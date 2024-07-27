‘That’s one way to earn that promotion’: This security footage of an employee’s joyous Friday dance will make your week

When you work five days a week and are off during the weekend, come Friday, your mood gets a boost knowing you will be able to rest and enjoy two days of leisure time.

Recommended Videos

If you’re like me, or like this gentleman on TikTok, when your spirits are high, you may feel inclined to have a skip in your step or even express yourself through gleeful dance moves. But perhaps, you save your noticeable excitement for when you’re not in public.

But not this employee. He is undaunted by the fact that there is a camera aimed his way. If anything, this knowledge has him seizing the opportunity to improve someone’s day with humor and enthusiasm.

While some of us may tend to dance when our mood inspires us, arguably, fewer of us would dare do so in front of the security cameras at our workplace.

An HR department with a sense of humor

This TikToker, Cheeto Zito, was caught on camera welcoming the weekend with excitement while simultaneously attempting to brighten the day of those monitoring the security footage. The video starts with him waving at the camera, clearly aware of its existence and placement, before deciding to amuse the watchers with a couple of dance moves.

According to Cheeto in the comments, HR was not upset by his odd behavior, in fact, they even complimented his “nice dance moves.” Apparently, when he paused dancing for a brief moment, it was because he’d thought somebody else in the parking lot had seen him.

This “somebody,” a fellow employee, commented: “CHAD!!!! I watched you from my car and cried from laughing so hard!” To which Cheeto replied: “HAHAHAHA I know I walked out right behind you and my pause was because I didn’t want you to see me being weird.”

Many commenters joked that this footage alone should be enough for Cheeto to be considered for a promotion and a raise. If he brings a similar energy to work, Cheeto would definitely deserve some recognition and a push up the ladder. Getting people to smile and laugh is a talent and in a mere 13-second clip Cheeto proves he has this gift.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy