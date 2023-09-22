Home Social Media

‘The biggest plot twist’: Homewrecker accidentally exposes his own affair in the dumbest way possible

Imagine finding out this way.

Image via Charliebcx/TikTok

In this modern age of social media, it’s tempting to record and post everything we do in order to get some of that sweet internet clout, although some videos should just stay in the drafts.

We’re used to seeing people post their mistakes online all the time, sometimes it’s funny, sometimes not so much, either way, that’s usually the end of it. But not with this story. In the TikTok we see the uploader who goes by the name Charliebcx dancing on some pretty old looking steps. The caption reads “Leaving a h00kup but this guys staircase is kinda giving medieval” and the whole thing is accompanied by a middle ages rendition (I think the kids call it Bardcore) of “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira. To be fair, he’s not wrong when he says it’s giving medieval; those stairs look like they’ve been there since before America was “discovered.”

@charliebcx

#stitch with @Charliebcx homewrecker ❤️ #gay #marriage

♬ original sound – Charliebcx

Of course, whilst making funneth of another’s medieval abode, thou accidentally exposed thine own sins to the very man thou mocked in jest. 

That’s right, if you thought the caption was some made up story to garner more likes, then you’d be sorely mistaken. As it turns out, the TikTok found its way to the man whose house it was, and he obviously realized that his husband was seeing another man. The TikToker shares the texts he received from his lover asking if he’d recorded a TikTok on their staircase before telling him the secret’s out, “my husband saw this and asked if you and me met!!!”

It’s hard to imagine the mental damage inflicted from finding out that your partner cheated through a TikTok of the guy he cheated on you with dancing to bardcore Shakira on your staircase, but that somehow makes the whole thing even worse. In all likelihood we might have just witnessed the breakdown of a marriage on TikTok, IFStudies states that 40% of spouses who were married but cheated were divorced.

Whilst it’s kind of a messed up situation, many saw the funny side, let’s face it, the situation is kind of ridiculous. This would make for a great comedy film, what makes it even funnier is the part of the man’s contact name that hasn’t been censored tells us way more than we need to know.

“the contact name for me screaminggggg”

“Help the contact name”

Viewers are waiting with baited breath to see where the plot goes next, with many being caught completely off guard by the twist.

“I just favorited the other one like 10 minutes ago, this is quite the twist”

“AND THE PLOT THICKENS”

Of course, we’re all waiting to see where this goes, so hopefully we get an update soon. Given the look of that staircase, my money’s on the other man turning out to be a Viking or something.

Jordan Collins
About the author

Jordan Collins

Jordan is a writer at WeGotThisCovered. He's been on the site for half a year and has been writing for a few years before that. Jordan has a Masters in Creative Writing and he loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings. His main reason for writing is so he can afford to feed his pet fish called Kevin.