‘The biggest plot twist’: Homewrecker accidentally exposes his own affair in the dumbest way possible

In this modern age of social media, it’s tempting to record and post everything we do in order to get some of that sweet internet clout, although some videos should just stay in the drafts.

We’re used to seeing people post their mistakes online all the time, sometimes it’s funny, sometimes not so much, either way, that’s usually the end of it. But not with this story. In the TikTok we see the uploader who goes by the name Charliebcx dancing on some pretty old looking steps. The caption reads “Leaving a h00kup but this guys staircase is kinda giving medieval” and the whole thing is accompanied by a middle ages rendition (I think the kids call it Bardcore) of “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira. To be fair, he’s not wrong when he says it’s giving medieval; those stairs look like they’ve been there since before America was “discovered.”

Of course, whilst making funneth of another’s medieval abode, thou accidentally exposed thine own sins to the very man thou mocked in jest.

That’s right, if you thought the caption was some made up story to garner more likes, then you’d be sorely mistaken. As it turns out, the TikTok found its way to the man whose house it was, and he obviously realized that his husband was seeing another man. The TikToker shares the texts he received from his lover asking if he’d recorded a TikTok on their staircase before telling him the secret’s out, “my husband saw this and asked if you and me met!!!”

It’s hard to imagine the mental damage inflicted from finding out that your partner cheated through a TikTok of the guy he cheated on you with dancing to bardcore Shakira on your staircase, but that somehow makes the whole thing even worse. In all likelihood we might have just witnessed the breakdown of a marriage on TikTok, IFStudies states that 40% of spouses who were married but cheated were divorced.

Whilst it’s kind of a messed up situation, many saw the funny side, let’s face it, the situation is kind of ridiculous. This would make for a great comedy film, what makes it even funnier is the part of the man’s contact name that hasn’t been censored tells us way more than we need to know.

“the contact name for me screaminggggg”

“Help the contact name”

Viewers are waiting with baited breath to see where the plot goes next, with many being caught completely off guard by the twist.

“I just favorited the other one like 10 minutes ago, this is quite the twist”

“AND THE PLOT THICKENS”

Of course, we’re all waiting to see where this goes, so hopefully we get an update soon. Given the look of that staircase, my money’s on the other man turning out to be a Viking or something.