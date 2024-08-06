‘The brain will develop perfectly’: Toddler takes their first educational steps with the help of Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan is increasingly becoming her own patented vibe, and her eruption to the mainstream is affecting damn near everyone.

From the blue collar workers and distinctly masculine men belting out “Pink Pony Club,” to the children of the world being born into her fanclub, Roan is on the verge of truly massive stardom. She’s already exploding around the globe — give her a few more years and she could be giving Taylor Swift a run for her money.

Nowhere is Roan’s popularity more prevalent than on TikTok, where her fan club has exploded in recent months. Even those who’ve been enjoying her music for years are finding more to love thanks to the app, and Roan fever is officially infecting everyone — down to our toddlers.

Take, for instance, the little one in TikToker @cecilia.e.s’s household. The content creator and her husband are working hard to start their child’s educational journey, but the work of teaching them their ABCs is hitting a uniquely modern snag. As detailed in a hilarious video pinned to the family’s page, they’re raising their child in a “Chappell Roan household,” and as a result those ABCs aren’t quite landing right. Every time they try to prompt their little Roan fan to bust out the alphabet, they instead seque into the chorus of “HOT TO GO!”

This is most definitely complicated by the fact that said chorus spells out the words “hot to go,” and that “a” sounds a lot like “h,” particularly to little ears. There’s no beating the resulting video, however — despite the minor educational hurdle @cecilia.e.s and her husband face — and it led to plenty of suggestions from commenters. The most common comes from those who swear the alphabet can be reworked to align with the tune of “HOT TO GO,” something @cecilia.e.s may have to consider for the sake of her child.

Besides, that little one is still in their early development stages, and, as several people pointed out, “that’s 4 letters already.” Thanks to Roan, they’re doing just fine, and clearly “the kid is going places.”

Research shows that certain letters trip up little learners more than others, but Roan actually manages to target one with her banger of an alphabet replacement. G is a common issue for young minds to grasp, largely due to how different it looks when capitalized versus lower case, alongside letters like b and p (or p and q), which look similar and can be hard to differentiate, as well as s and z, which have funny shapes that can be hard for little eyes to process.

She may only target one of the challenging letters with “HOT TO GO,” but there are plenty more learning opportunities lurking in other Roan songs. What might a tiny mind glean from “Pink Pony Club,” “Good Luck Babe,” or “Femininominon?” Only time will tell, but the future very well may have the answer we seek.

