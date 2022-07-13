The final episode of Ms. Marvel is finally upon us! The show is the latest Marvel/Disney Plus series following in the footsteps of the likes of WandaVision, Loki, and Moon Knight. Like Moon Knight, we have been introduced to a brand new character in the form of Kamala Khan, a young American-Pakistani girl who discovers her family history is a little more complicated than she initially thought.

The show has impressed fans in many ways, particularly with the casting of the young Iman Vellani in the titular role, a role many believe she was born for. The show has been praised for its representation of Pakistani culture and for making history by having the MCU’s first Muslim superhero. Though there has been some criticism aimed at the show’s CGI and lackluster villains it has done fantastically well overall scoring 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the best-reviewed MCU series ever.

In the last episode, we left Kamala and her mother still in Pakistan having faced off against the Clan Destine and discovered Aisha’s fate. The show ended on a cliffhanger as Kamran made his way to Bruno’s only for a drone from the Department of Damage Control to have found him, forcing Kamran to expose his own powers, blowing up the bodega underneath in the process.

With one episode left, the cast posted video messages to the Ms. Marvel Twitter Page to thank audiences for joining them on their journey and to assure them that the final episode is going to end the series with a bang.

Kamala’s closest friends, Bruno (Matt Lintz) and Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) reached out to encourage fans to enjoy the final episode with Lintz stating “episode six is my favorite. It’s crazy! You’re not gonna want to miss it.”

Matt Lintz, a.k.a. Bruno Carrelli, checking in to thank fans for the #MsMarvel love and support 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LZMuno4AEM — Ms. Marvel – No Spoilers ⚡ (@msmarvel) July 12, 2022

Fletcher further added to that statement, saying “It’s pretty wild. It’s going to be a pretty wild ride.”

Ahhh❗️🤩@YasmeenFletcher and Laurel Marsden cant contain their excitement for #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/vyhUMY7gfI — Ms. Marvel – No Spoilers ⚡ (@msmarvel) July 12, 2022

Kamala’s somewhat romantic interest and fellow child of the Clan Destine, Kamran (Rish Shah) also chimed in, thanking fans for watching. His fate is currently left on a cliffhanger as we are yet to find out how if his power is similar to that of Kamala’s or if he is something new.

Rish Shah plays the amazing Kamran 🤩 and shares his appreciation for #MsMarvel fans! pic.twitter.com/4xU0u1FlSC — Ms. Marvel – No Spoilers ⚡ (@msmarvel) July 12, 2022

Alongside friends, Ms. Marvel’s family also wanted to get in on the action with mother Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), sister-in-law Tyesha (Travina Springer), and the legendary Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) all sending out messages of gratitude to viewers for supporting their characters and for being fans of the show.

"Thank you for showing Muneeba so much love." ❤️ @ZenobiaShroff extends a heartfelt thank you. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/ugkOZWmT5G — Ms. Marvel – No Spoilers ⚡ (@msmarvel) July 12, 2022

Tyesha Hillman Khan, played by @TravinaSpringer, can't wait to watch the finale with ya'll ❤️ #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/Z0GojxOaUP — Ms. Marvel – No Spoilers ⚡ (@msmarvel) July 12, 2022

Finally in true Kamala fashion, Iman Vellani also sent out her heartfelt thanks, ruminating over the last two years from being cast to seeing the final episode. The actress says, “it’s time for the season finale. I don’t know how to feel… weird. To think that the last two years of my life came down to this moment on a random Wednesday in July is truly, truly very special.”

The one and only Iman Vellani, #MsMarvel herself, has a truly very very special message to share ⚡️❤️ pic.twitter.com/d6n2HxDiwc — Ms. Marvel – No Spoilers ⚡ (@msmarvel) July 12, 2022

You can watch the final episode of Ms. Marvel on July 13, streaming on the Disney Channel. But not to fear, this isn’t the end by any means for the character who will next appear in the MCU film The Marvels alongside her all-time hero, Captain Marvel.